Anushka Sharma fitness secret out: 5 goals that you can imbibe from the star

Anushka Sharma has always enjoyed working out and frequently shares photos and videos of her workouts on Instagram. Exercise benefits your skin and hair in addition to helping you stay healthy and fit. She admitted to Vogue India, "I am really meticulous about my workouts and try not to miss it even while I'm shooting. You may learn the following fitness tips from her Instagram right now.

Find a gym partner: Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli frequently exercise together, whether taking lengthy hikes, working out in the gym, or practising yoga. This keeps you motivated, which improves your overall performance and makes it possible for you to have more fun. Kohli frequently exaggerates the good qualities of his wife, revealing this via Instagram pictures and videos on his profile. She has been dominating. In a video of one of their workouts, he gushed about her, saying, "She's been going and going; she can do more cardio than me.

Put on your earphones while you exercise: In an interview, she said, "You could feel like you aren't feeling like working out just before you start, but you have to push yourself. A fantastic complement to your workout when you're not feeling yourself? A truly excellent soundtrack. She prefers upbeat music that makes her feel good when working out.

Focus: If you're recovering from an injury or trying to improve something, it's critical to maintain consistency and effort to see results. Sharma's goal was to get stronger. We began our Pilates journey to strengthen her core and care for her delicate lower back. So, Megha Kawale, her pilates instructor, said, "Our focus was always the core, and we aimed to elevate her fitness levels further.

Add cardio to your routine: Sharma has stated that she believes exercise consistency is essential. She affirmed, "More than anything, working out has given me a way and Virat a schedule. Sharma likes to use the treadmill frequently even though she alternates between different types of exercises. Even when your workout is over, running can rev up your metabolism and boost substantial fat-burning. It also strengthens bone health and enhances cardiovascular health.

Modify your fitness routine: Staying active during pregnancy has many advantages, including improved mood, better muscle tone and function, and preparation for labour and delivery. Sharma maintained her yoga routine despite being pregnant, albeit with some modifications. She said in the caption of an Instagram post, "Since yoga is a big part of my life, my doctor recommended that I can do all such asanas that I was doing before I was pregnant (after a certain stage) barring twists & extreme-forward bends, but of course with the appropriate and required support." She said, "I made sure that I used the wall for support and my competent husband supporting me for the Shirshasana, which I have been doing for many years.

