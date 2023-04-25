Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aryan Khan's first ad commercial with father Shah Rukh Khan is out now; know details

    Aryan Khan made his big debut as a director by shooting an ad commercial with his father and superstar Shah Rukh Khan for his luxury streetwear brand. Know more.

    First Published Apr 25, 2023, 4:56 PM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan is the undisputed King of the Bollywood industry. Also, his smashing comeback with Pathaan has proved that he is definitely the King of audiences' and fans' hearts.

    As Aryan Khan is readying himself to be a director who will soon mark his debut into the industry as a filmmaker, exciting news for die-hard Shah Rukh Khan fans is here. Aryan has taken his first step into the film world as an ad director by shooting his father, Shah Rukh Khan, on screens. After dropping a teaser video that went viral on Instagram yesterday, the advertisement commercial is out now today.

    Aryan shot for his first advertisement with which he would make his directorial debut in the film industry. Interestingly, the ad video has a mesmerizing glimpse of his father, Shah Rukh Khan, which has increased fans' anticipation levels.

    Recently, the soon-to-be bollywood filmmaker Aryan gave his social media followers and Shah Rukh fans the sweetest surprise by dropping the complete video of his first shot ad commercial.

    In the ad, Shah Rukh Khan looks dapper in a black t-shirt and pants as he completes the slant mark made by his son Aryan Khan. His entry is too killer and bang on. Shah Rukh Khan's new look in this ad for his son's luxury streetwear brand D'YAVOL X is so hot that fans are drooling at his chiseled avatar and hunk body.

    In the ad-commercial video, which has given SRK fans a look at Aryan's superb direction skills as he directed and shot with his father, global icon Shah Rukh Khan for the first time on the screens and also himself featured in the ad, the 'Pathaan' star wore clothes from Aryan's streetwear luxury brand D'YAVOL. Fans can see how Shah Rukh's charismatic presence on the screens only raised the excellence of the casual attire he wore from his son's clothing brand.

    The ad commercial is out now. You can also watch it here.

    Also previously, Aryan had officially announced on social media that he has finished writing his first project. His first debut project will be a series that will also be directed and delivered by him. This project is expected to go on floors in 2023.

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2023, 4:56 PM IST
