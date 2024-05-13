Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Target not achieved, was busy writing goodbye mail': Employee calls out boss's toxic traits, post goes viral

    The email, with the subject line, “Daily target not achieved - as was busy writing the goodbye mail”, began with a greeting to the superiors.  “It was not at all pleasurable for me to work with you,” the email read.
     

    Daily Target not achieved, was busy writing goodbye mail': Employee calls out boss's toxic traits, post goes viral gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 13, 2024, 5:12 PM IST

    Nobody wants to be a victim of a toxic working culture, but not everyone is as lucky. And, in a moving demonstration of unhappiness, an employee who had been subjected to such toxic behaviour did not hesitate to convey a loud message to the business on their last day at work.

    Their passionate email, addressed to the management and everyone else who had contributed to the deterioration of the work environment, immediately gained traction after being published on the 'Developers India' subreddit. The email screenshots revealed a storyline that began with the employee's pointed observation of the manager's absence on their last day, which prompted them to send an email.

    The email, with the subject line, “Daily target not achieved - as was busy writing the goodbye mail”, began with a greeting to the superiors

    "It was NOT AT ALL PLEASURABLE for me to work with you," the email started in a furious tone, with specific sentences highlighted for emphasis. The employee then expressed their unwillingness to leave on poor terms, but attributed their choice to the manager's authoritarian approach, comparing it to a 'HITLER's RACE,' which forced them to confess everything.

    just another day at office. Toxic culture at its peak
    byu/me_109 indevelopersIndia

    The employee listed several instances where they were unfairly accused of provoking others and recounted numerous occasions of mistreatment during their notice period. 

    These included being forced to stay beyond team meetings and being purposely isolated over lunch and other social occasions. They did not leave out any information, highlighting each incident of cruelty.

    The email wasn't just a complaint. It also thanked individuals who had been supportive and nice. At the same time, it explicitly stated that the boss should learn from these acts of kindness and assistance. Furthermore, it emphasised the manager's contemptuous treatment of female employees, which reflected negatively on their leadership ability.

    Since its circulation, the post has garnered widespread attention, with public commendation for the employee’s courage in speaking out against toxicity. 

    Last Updated May 13, 2024, 5:12 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mothers Day 2024: Missed giving a gift to your mom? 5 quick presents to buy now RKK

    Mothers Day 2024: Missed giving a gift to your mom? 5 quick presents to buy now

    SHOCKING Worlds first pig kidney transplant Patient dies two months after surgery; read details ATG

    SHOCKING! World’s first pig kidney transplant: Patient dies two months after surgery; read details

    Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Birthday: Inspirational quotes by founder of 'Art of Living' anr

    Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Birthday: Inspirational quotes by founder of 'Art of Living'

    Mother Day 2024: Here's how Manipal Hospitals celebrates motherhood across generations RBA

    Mother's Day 2024: Here's how Manipal Hospitals celebrates motherhood across generations

    Mothers Day 2024 wishes, quotes, Facebook status, WhatsApp messages to share with your mom RKK

    Mothers Day 2024 wishes, quotes, Facebook status, WhatsApp messages to share with your mom

    Recent Stories

    Is Vaishnavi Gowda in trouble? Kannada actress fined for traffic rule violation; read details RBA

    Is Vaishnavi Gowda in trouble? Kannada actress fined for traffic rule violation; read details

    What are processed foods? Why is it causing deaths? RKK

    What are processed foods? Why is it causing deaths?

    Bengaluru woman falls victim to scratch card scam, losing Rs 18 lakh! Here's how to stay aware vkp

    Bengaluru woman falls victim to scratch card scam, losing Rs 18 lakh! Here’s how to stay aware

    Janhvi Kapoor turns fashion designer; actress creates her own outfit for 'Mr And Mrs Mahi' movie promotion RBA

    Janhvi Kapoor turns fashion designer; actress creates her own outfit for 'Mr And Mrs Mahi' movie promotion

    Vatican City to Monaco: 7 smallest cities in the world ATG EAI

    Vatican City to Monaco: 7 smallest cities in the world

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH)

    Video Icon