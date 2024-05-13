'Target not achieved, was busy writing goodbye mail': Employee calls out boss's toxic traits, post goes viral

The email, with the subject line, “Daily target not achieved - as was busy writing the goodbye mail”, began with a greeting to the superiors. “It was not at all pleasurable for me to work with you,” the email read.

Nobody wants to be a victim of a toxic working culture, but not everyone is as lucky. And, in a moving demonstration of unhappiness, an employee who had been subjected to such toxic behaviour did not hesitate to convey a loud message to the business on their last day at work.

Their passionate email, addressed to the management and everyone else who had contributed to the deterioration of the work environment, immediately gained traction after being published on the 'Developers India' subreddit. The email screenshots revealed a storyline that began with the employee's pointed observation of the manager's absence on their last day, which prompted them to send an email.

"It was NOT AT ALL PLEASURABLE for me to work with you," the email started in a furious tone, with specific sentences highlighted for emphasis. The employee then expressed their unwillingness to leave on poor terms, but attributed their choice to the manager's authoritarian approach, comparing it to a 'HITLER's RACE,' which forced them to confess everything.

The employee listed several instances where they were unfairly accused of provoking others and recounted numerous occasions of mistreatment during their notice period.

These included being forced to stay beyond team meetings and being purposely isolated over lunch and other social occasions. They did not leave out any information, highlighting each incident of cruelty.

The email wasn't just a complaint. It also thanked individuals who had been supportive and nice. At the same time, it explicitly stated that the boss should learn from these acts of kindness and assistance. Furthermore, it emphasised the manager's contemptuous treatment of female employees, which reflected negatively on their leadership ability.

Since its circulation, the post has garnered widespread attention, with public commendation for the employee’s courage in speaking out against toxicity.

