Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    SHOCKING! World’s first pig kidney transplant: Patient dies two months after surgery; read details

    Rick Slayman, first to get a pig kidney transplant, dies. No link to transplant. His family & med team lauded his hope & courage. Xenotransplantation holds promise amid organ shortages

    SHOCKING Worlds first pig kidney transplant Patient dies two months after surgery; read details ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published May 13, 2024, 12:56 PM IST

    Richard Rick Slayman, the pioneering recipient of a genetically modified pig kidney transplant, has passed away nearly two months post the groundbreaking procedure. Slayman, aged 62 and afflicted with end-stage kidney disease, underwent the historic transplant in March at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sally Morton (@sallymorton9)

    Despite the hospital's assurance that there were no indications linking his demise to the transplant, Slayman's passing comes as a profound loss for the medical community and his family. The transplant team, deeply saddened by the news, hailed Slayman as a symbol of hope for transplant patients globally, expressing gratitude for his courage in advancing xenotransplantation.

    Xenotransplantation, the transplantation of organs from one species to another, holds promise in addressing the perennial organ shortage plaguing those in dire need of transplants. By genetically modifying animal organs, scientists hope to mitigate the risk of rejection by the human body.

    Slayman's family extended gratitude to his medical team, acknowledging their tireless efforts in extending his life. Describing Slayman as kind, quick-witted, and devoted to his loved ones, they emphasized his altruistic motivation for undergoing the procedure: to inspire hope for the countless individuals awaiting life-saving transplants.

    ALSO READ: EXPLAINED: Why India taking over Iran's strategic Chabahar port for 10 years is significant

    The passing of Slayman comes amidst ongoing advancements in xenotransplantation. Just last month, a 54-year-old woman from New Jersey became the second person to undergo a genetically modified pig kidney transplant, signaling continued progress in the field.

    With over 100,000 individuals in the United States alone languishing on organ waitlists, and thousands succumbing annually before receiving a transplant, the pursuit of alternative solutions like xenotransplantation remains paramount in the quest to save lives.

    Last Updated May 13, 2024, 1:03 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    EXPLAINED Why India taking over Iran's strategic Chabahar port for 10 years is significant

    EXPLAINED: Why India taking over Iran's strategic Chabahar port for 10 years is significant

    Mount Ibu's massive eruption in Indonesia sends ash plume soaring 5 km high; WATCH dramatic video snt

    Mount Ibu's massive eruption in Indonesia sends ash plume soaring 5 km high; WATCH dramatic video

    Brazil 'worst-ever' weather catastrophe Over 140 killed, 2 million affected by devastating floods (WATCH) snt

    Brazil's 'worst-ever' weather catastrophe: Over 140 killed, 2 million affected by devastating floods (WATCH)

    Mount Marapi flash floods: Heavy rains, cold lava claim dozens of lives in Indonesia; WATCH viral videos snt

    Mount Marapi flash floods: Heavy rains, cold lava claim dozens of lives in Indonesia; WATCH viral videos

    Canadian police's participation in parade glorifying Khalistani terrorists sparks outrage (WATCH) AJR

    Canadian police's participation in parade glorifying Khalistani terrorists sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Mothers Day 2024: Missed giving a gift to your mom? 5 quick presents to buy now RKK

    Mothers Day 2024: Missed giving a gift to your mom? 5 quick presents to buy now

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Host Mohanlal dismisses 'power team', introduces 'people's room' for all anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Host Mohanlal dismisses 'power team', introduces 'people's room' for all

    ITR filing PAN Card to Form 16-important documents you need in hand RBA

    ITR filing: PAN Card to Form 16-important documents you need in hand

    No interim bail for Hemant Soren Supreme Court gives ED time to file reply next hearing on May 17 gcw

    BREAKING: No interim bail for Hemant Soren as Supreme Court gives ED time to file reply

    Rainfall mayhem: Bengaluru rains create chaos in traffic, Yellow alert issued in Karnataka for 6 days vkp

    Rainfall mayhem: Bengaluru rains create chaos in traffic, Yellow alert issued in Karnataka for 6 days

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH)

    Video Icon