Sita Navami 2024: Know date, rituals, shubh muharat to follow for husbands' long life

Sita Navami 2024: This year, Sita Navami will be celebrated on Thursday, May 16, Baisakh Shukla Navami. Married women observe fast and pray to seek long lives of their husbands on this day.

Sita Navami, also known as Janaki Navami, commemorates the birth anniversary of Goddess Sita, Lord Rama's bride. According to Hindu tradition, she was born on the Navami tithi, the ninth day of Shukla Paksha, in the month of Baisakh. According to it, Sita Navami will be held this year on Thursday, May 16, also Baisakh Shukla Navami day. It is said that Goddess Sita was born on Tuesday, in Pushya Nakshatra.

Goddess Sita married Lord Rama, also born on Navami Tithi in the Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. According to the Hindu calendar, Sita Navami happens a month after Rama Navami, and married women fast and pray for their husbands' long lives on this auspicious day. After being kidnapped by Ravana, Goddess Sita is supposed to have prayed for Lord Rama's life and well-being.

According to the Hindu calendar, the Navami tithi of Shukla Paksha of the Baisakh month begins at 06:22 am on Thursday, May 16. It will expire at 8:48 a.m. on Friday, May 17. Sita Navami will be celebrated on May 16. It is thought that worshipping the Goddess and fasting can lead to marital happiness.

Try these remedies or rituals on this day:

To receive the blessings of Goddess Sita for good fortune, fast on Sita Navami according to the rites. Offer Shodash (Sola=16) Shringaar, or 16 cosmetic products, to the Goddess. It is thought that this would gratify her and grant you a happy marriage.

On the auspicious day of Sita Navami, serve Makhana kheer to Goddess Sita. This will delight the Goddess, and you will be blessed with abundance and success in your home. After all, Goddess Sita is thought to be the incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi, and it is assumed that she adores Makhana.

In addition to fasting, devotees worship idols, sing mantras, and perform Sita Kalyanam.

