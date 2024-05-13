Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Mothers Day 2024: Missed giving a gift to your mom? 5 quick presents to buy now

    Mothers Day 2024 was celebrated worldwide on May 12 and in case you missed gifting your mom, here are a few presents you can shop now.

    Mothers Day 2024: Missed giving a gift to your mom? 5 quick presents to buy now RKK
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 13, 2024, 1:03 PM IST

    Mother's Day is a time to show appreciation for the extraordinary mothers who lovingly take care of us without any hesitation. It's the ideal moment to show appreciation for their hard work by giving them thoughtful gifts that can make their everyday tasks easier and more enjoyable. One of the most heartfelt ways to honor mothers on their special day is by giving them thoughtful gifts that recognize their hard work and celebrate their unique interests and passions. 

    Whether it's a simple gesture or a grand gesture, the sentiment behind the gift speaks volumes, conveying love, appreciation, and admiration for the incredible women who enrich our lives in countless ways. Here are 6 product recommendations to gift your mother.

    Pigeon Duo OTG Airfryer

    This multi-functional appliance combines the features of an oven, toaster, and air fryer to add ease and wellness to your mom's cooking experience.

    Electric Pressure Cooker

    This innovative appliance saves time and offers great convenience for your mother's culinary activities, allowing her to cook meals smoothly and without interruption.

    Also read: Did Aishwarya Rai dance at Ram Mandir ceremony? Is Rahul Gandhi suffering from 'drishti dosh'? UP CM responds

    Imperi Cast Iron

    With its outstanding heat retention and distribution, Imperi Cast Iron turns every meal into a culinary work of art, allowing your mother to tap into her culinary skills and make memorable meals.

    Pigeon Nutri-Mixer 900 W

    Pigeon's Mixer Grinder Blender is a versatile appliance that combines the power of a mixer, grinder, juicer, and blender. It offers a multifunctional solution for all your kitchen needs and is a valuable addition to any kitchen.

    Pigeon Ultra-Fast Electric Chopper

    Efficiently chops, minces, dices carrot, ginger, tomato, onion, garlic, chilies, herbs, fruits, bread or make bread crumbs for professional results.

    Last Updated May 13, 2024, 1:06 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SHOCKING Worlds first pig kidney transplant Patient dies two months after surgery; read details ATG

    SHOCKING! World’s first pig kidney transplant: Patient dies two months after surgery; read details

    Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Birthday: Inspirational quotes by founder of 'Art of Living' anr

    Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Birthday: Inspirational quotes by founder of 'Art of Living'

    Mother Day 2024: Here's how Manipal Hospitals celebrates motherhood across generations RBA

    Mother's Day 2024: Here's how Manipal Hospitals celebrates motherhood across generations

    Mothers Day 2024 wishes, quotes, Facebook status, WhatsApp messages to share with your mom RKK

    Mothers Day 2024 wishes, quotes, Facebook status, WhatsApp messages to share with your mom

    Northern lights illuminate sky as extreme solar storm hit Earth, netizens share STUNNING photos and videos check out gcw

    Northern lights illuminate sky as extreme solar storm hit Earth, netizens share STUNNING photos and videos

    Recent Stories

    CBSE Class 12th results 2024 announced: Check out top performing districts, institutions and more gcw

    CBSE Class 12th results 2024 announced: Check out top performing districts, institutions and more

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Host Mohanlal dismisses 'power team', introduces 'people's room' for all anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Host Mohanlal dismisses 'power team', introduces 'people's room' for all

    SHOCKING Worlds first pig kidney transplant Patient dies two months after surgery; read details ATG

    SHOCKING! World’s first pig kidney transplant: Patient dies two months after surgery; read details

    ITR filing PAN Card to Form 16-important documents you need in hand RBA

    ITR filing: PAN Card to Form 16-important documents you need in hand

    No interim bail for Hemant Soren Supreme Court gives ED time to file reply next hearing on May 17 gcw

    BREAKING: No interim bail for Hemant Soren as Supreme Court gives ED time to file reply

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH)

    Video Icon