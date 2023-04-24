Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aryan Khan makes debut as ad director featuring father Shah Rukh Khan

    Aryan Khan has made his big debut as a director by shooting an ad commercial with his father and superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Wondering what the shoot might be for? Scroll down for more details.

    Aryan Khan makes big debut as director by directing his father, Shah Rukh Khan vma
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 24, 2023, 5:29 PM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan is the undisputed King of the Bollywood industry and his smashing comeback with Pathaan has proved that he is definitely the King of audiences' and fans' hearts. 

    As Aryan Khan is readying himself to be a director who will soon mark his debut into the industry as a filmmaker, exciting news for die-hard Shah Rukh Khan fans is here. Aryan has taken his first step into the film world as a director by shooting his father, Shah Rukh Khan, on screens.

    Aryan has shot for his first advertisement with which he would make his directorial debut in the film industry. Interestingly, the short ad video has an intriguing glimpse of his father, Shah Rukh Khan.

    Recently, the soon-to-be bollywood filmmaker Aryan gave his social media followers and Shah Rukh fans an exciting surprise by dropping a video post of his first shot ad commercial. He is teasing the die-hard SRK fandom by giving them all a tantalizing peek at the global superstar Shah Rukh Khan. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___)

    In the video glimpse, we see that Shah Rukh is wearing clothes from Aryan's streetwear luxury brand D'YAVOL. Fans can see some short but captivating glimpses of Shah Rukh Khan in the video ad teaser.

    It is true that Aryan has amplified and hiked up the thrill and anticipation to watch the entire ad in the coming 24 hours. This is definitely a remarkable and big moment to rejoice for Aryan as he got to direct his father in his first-ever directorial project.

    Also previously, Aryan had officially announced on social media that he has finished writing his first project. His first debut project will be a series that will also be directed and delivered by him. This project is expected to go on floors in 2023.

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2023, 5:43 PM IST
