    Cannes Film Festival 2024: Indian delicacies that will be served at Bharat Parv; Complete menu list here

    Experience a culinary journey at Cannes 2024 with Bharat Parv, showcasing Indian delicacies like khad sweet potato, Kashmiri morel, and cacao-based desserts, complemented by exquisite libations, promising an unforgettable gastronomic adventure

    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published May 15, 2024, 9:53 AM IST

    The Cannes Film Festival is renowned not only for its celebration of cinema but also for its glamorous fashion parades and exquisite culinary experiences. As the 77th Cannes Film Festival approaches, anticipation mounts for the fusion of global talent and sumptuous cuisine, with India poised to shine through its representation of both.

    This year, India will captivate taste buds and hearts alike with Bharat Parv, a showcase of Indian cuisine at Cannes 2024. The menu promises a delightful journey through the diverse flavors of India, featuring culinary delights from both the northern and southern regions.

    From the northern palate, guests will savor the rich flavors of khad sweet potato and khad turbot, elegantly paired with Malabar parotta. Jicama and coconut malai momo will tantalize the taste buds alongside passion fruit thukpa, charred corn chaat, and ponkha, offering a harmonious blend of textures and tastes.

    For vegetarian connoisseurs, the menu boasts Kashmiri morel, black garlic pulao, and toor dal, showcasing the culinary heritage of India's verdant landscapes. Indulgent cacao-based desserts, such as rabri with roselle sorbet, pay homage to the lush cacao farms of South India, culminating the feast on a sweet note.

    The starters present a symphony of flavors with puranpoli tart, makai mathri, lal maas pao, and prawn ver masala tart, inviting guests to embark on a gastronomic adventure. The main course continues to dazzle with butternut and asparagus squash moilee, mushroom bhutwa with potato foam, and turmeric-infused coconut milk, accompanied by regional delicacies from Uttarakhand.

    Lovers of lamb will delight in the exquisite yakhni served with yoghurt-based gravy, infused with cardamom and Kashmiri fennel, accompanied by katlam and morel miso rice, elevating the dining experience to new heights.

    The bar menu promises an equally enchanting array of libations, featuring Indian single malt Godawan with cherry cask, Himalayan Old Fashioned crafted with black label, and vodka infused with Mahabaleshwar strawberry, milk, and vanilla soda. Guests will also have the opportunity to indulge in a variety of other beverages, including Darjeeling tea, Bollywood Margarita, and Hapusa Himalayan dry gin, ensuring a truly immersive culinary journey.

    ALSO READ:Cannes Film Festival 2024: Greta Gerwig to Lily Gladstone; Here's complete list of Jury members

    As celebrities and artists from around the world converge at Cannes 2024, they will not only be immersed in the world of cinema but also treated to a sensory extravaganza of Indian cuisine. Through Bharat Parv, India will showcase its culinary prowess and cultural heritage, inviting guests to partake in an unforgettable culinary odyssey at the Cannes Film Festival.

    Last Updated May 15, 2024, 9:53 AM IST
