    IPL 2024: LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka and skipper KL Rahul meet again after loss against DC (WATCH)

    After Lucknow Super Giants' defeat in IPL 2024, owner Sanjiv Goenka's rendezvous with skipper KL Rahul garners widespread attention online. Explore the aftermath of LSG's loss, their dwindling playoff prospects, and the buzz surrounding Goenka and Rahul's interactions, fuelling discussions on social media.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 15, 2024, 4:44 PM IST

    Once again, Lucknow Super Giants' owner, Sanjiv Goenka, was spotted meeting with skipper KL Rahul following the team's recent loss in IPL 2024, sending the internet into overdrive. With their defeat to Delhi Capitals, LSG's chances in the IPL 2024 playoffs have dwindled significantly under the leadership of KL Rahul. In the past few days, the team, particularly owner Sanjiv Goenka, has faced criticism, stemming from a widely circulated video capturing an animated discussion between Goenka and Rahul after LSG's loss to SunRisers Hyderabad. This incident sparked substantial trolling online.

    LSG currently holds 12 points from 13 games, with a dismal run-rate of -0.787 following their defeat to DC. Their 10-wicket loss to SunRisers Hyderabad significantly contributed to their poor run-rate, which is now the worst among the four teams vying for the fourth-place spot in the playoffs. With their playoff hopes fading, the team's struggles have come under increased scrutiny.

    Following their latest defeat, Goenka and Rahul were once again photographed together, although this time the encounter lacked the animated nature of their previous interaction. Throughout the match against DC, the camera frequently turned towards Goenka whenever KL Rahul made notable plays or was dismissed, with Goenka's reactions going viral. Additionally, a pre-match image of the duo dining together also circulated widely on social media platforms.

    Also Read: From Pitch to Palate: Explore the culinary adventures of Indian cricketers

    Last Updated May 15, 2024, 4:44 PM IST
