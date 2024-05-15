Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mark Zuckerberg turns 40: Facebook CEO shares UNSEEN pictures from his birthday celebrations (SEE PHOTOS)

    Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, celebrated his 40th birthday in style, as revealed through his Instagram post. He expressed gratitude for the thoughtful gesture of his wife, Priscilla Chan, a renowned philanthropist, who organized a "little party" to commemorate the occasion.

    It was Mark Zuckerberg’s birthday on May 14. As he turned 40, the Facebook founder recollected his memory by sharing a few pictures on social media. One especially startling picture showed Zuckerberg and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who had an astounding combined net worth of $296 billion. The photo depicted Zuckerberg's Harvard dorm, where he founded Facebook.

    According to Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires List, Zuckerberg has a net worth of $165.6 billion and Bill Gates has a total value of $130.4 billion, ranking fourth and ninth among the world's richest people. Sharing his photo on Instagram along with Bill Gates, Zuckerberg wrote, “Harvard dorm where I launched Facebook (with special guest Bill Gates).”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Zuckerberg dropped out of Harvard after he launched Facebook in 2004. In surprising birthday images, Zuckerberg wears a black t-shirt, jeans, and a gold chain, a departure from his typical grey t-shirts and blue trousers.

    Another photo Zuckerberg provided was of his first flat, which included a basic arrangement of a study table, chair and a mattress on the floor. "First flat with just a mattress on the floor where I stayed until we reached 100 million people," the caption said. Zuckerberg also revealed his childhood PC, where he learnt to code.

    One photo depicted his "office lockdown," a reportedly small location where Zuckerberg and his colleagues most likely worked all night "fighting off competitors" in Facebook's early days. Another image shows a rebuilt "Pinocchio's Pizzeria," a student hangout where Zuckerberg appears to have spent a substantial amount of time kindling his entrepreneurial fire with slices.

    Adding to the birthday fervour, Zuckerberg’s wife Priscilla Chan also shared his nostalgic pictures with her.

    Last Updated May 15, 2024, 4:41 PM IST
