    London horror caught on camera: 66-year-old Indian-origin woman stabbed to death in broad daylight (WATCH)

    Fatal stabbing of a 66-year-old Indian-origin woman at a bus stop in north-west London has been caught on camera, with the suspect charged with murder and remanded in custody.

    London horror caught on camera: 66-year-old Indian-origin woman stabbed to death in broad daylight (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published May 15, 2024, 4:41 PM IST

    A 66-year-old Indian-origin woman was fatally stabbed at a bus stop in north-west London. The incident occurred on May 9 at approximately 11:50 am (London local time). The suspect, a 22-year-old man, has been charged with murder and was remanded in custody following a hearing on Tuesday.

    The victim, identified as Anita Mukhey, worked part-time as a medical secretary for the National Health Service (NHS). She was waiting at the Burnt Oak Broadway bus stop in the Edgware area of London when Jalal Debella attacked her, stabbing her in the chest and neck. Mukhey succumbed to her injuries on the spot.

    The police were called, and Debella was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder in the Colindale area of north London the same day. He was charged with the murder of Mukhey and with possession of an offensive weapon.

    Commenting on the incident, the Metropolitan Police stated that the accused appeared at the Old Bailey Court in London. He is expected to enter his plea of guilty or not guilty at the next hearing, scheduled for August, according to news agency PTI.

    The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) informed the court that the preliminary cause of death was determined to be sharp force injuries to the chest and neck.

    "Anita Mukhey, 66 years old, was a married mother and grandmother devoted to her family, who also worked part-time in the NHS as a Medical Secretary. The family ask for privacy at this difficult time," Mukhey's family said in a statement issued via the police.

    Last Updated May 15, 2024, 4:41 PM IST
