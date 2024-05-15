'Waibhav remains alive in our hearts': Family mourns ex-Indian Army officer's death in Gaza (WATCH)

Mugdha Ashok Kale, Waibhav's aunt, expressed her disbelief and said, "When we heard about Waibhav, it came as a big shock. We still can't believe he is no more. Even though the bitter truth comes out eventually, our minds aren't ready to accept and reconcile with it. Hence, for us, Waibhav is still alive."

The news of the tragic demise of Waibhav Anil Kale, an ex-Indian Army officer working for the United Nations in Gaza, has left his family in Thane reeling in shock. Kale (46), passed away while en route to a hospital in the Khan Younis area from Rafah.

Mugdha Ashok Kale, Waibhav's aunt, expressed her disbelief and said, "When we heard about Waibhav, it came as a big shock. We still can't believe he is no more. Even though the bitter truth comes out eventually, our minds aren't ready to accept and reconcile with it. Hence, for us, Waibhav is still alive."

Reflecting on his dedication to service, his cousin Chinmay Ashok Kale reminisced, "Patriotism and service to the nation run in the veins of the Kale family. It was his grandfather's wish that he join the forces. He did not lose heart and kept at it till he finally fulfilled his grandfather's dream by being drafted into the army."

Ajita Kale, his sister-in-law, praised his unwavering commitment and said, "When Waibhav joined the army, he was ready to give his all for the country."

The Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations and the UN itself extended condolences to Kale's family. The official handle of India's Permanent Mission to the UN conveyed, "We are deeply saddened by the loss of Col Vaibhav Kale, working for the UN Department of Safety and Security in Gaza. Our deepest condolences are with the family during this difficult time."

Farhan Haq, the Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General, expressed condolences over Kale's demise, stating, "The Secretary-General condemns all attacks on UN personnel and calls for a full investigation. He sends his condolences to the family of the fallen staff member."

