Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    15 must-have dishes during iftar amid Ramadan

    Let's take a look at few of the many delicious dishes that are enjoyed during iftar in Ramadan.

    15 must-have dishes during iftar amid Ramadan
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 23, 2023, 4:18 PM IST

    Iftar is the meal that Muslims have at sunset to break their fast during the month of Ramadan. Here are 15 must-have dishes that are commonly enjoyed during iftar:

    Dates: Dates are traditionally the first food Muslims eat to break their fast.

    Rooh Afza: A popular drink made from a concentrate of fruits, herbs, and flowers. It is a refreshing drink that is perfect for breaking the fast.

    Pakoras: Deep-fried fritters made from gram flour and a variety of vegetables, such as onions, potatoes, and spinach.

    Samosas: Triangular pastries filled with spiced potatoes, peas, and meat.

    Fruit Chaat: A fruit salad made with a mix of seasonal fruits, chaat masala, and lemon juice.

    Chana Chaat: A spicy chickpea salad with potatoes, onions, and chaat masala.

    Haleem: A slow-cooked dish made with meat, lentils, and wheat.

    Biryani: A fragrant rice dish cooked with meat, spices, and sometimes vegetables.

    Kebabs: Grilled or skewered meat, such as seekh kebabs or shami kebabs.

    Nihari: A slow-cooked meat stew made with beef or lamb, spices, and bone marrow.

    Chicken Karahi: A spicy tomato-based curry made with chicken and fresh herbs.

    Tandoori Chicken: Chicken marinated in yoghurt and spices, then grilled in a tandoor oven.

    Roast Lamb: Lamb roasted with spices and served with gravy.

    Dahi Baray: Deep-fried lentil dumplings soaked in yoghurt and topped with chutney.

    Sheer Khurma: A sweet, milk-based dessert made with vermicelli, dates, and nuts.

    These are just a few of the many delicious dishes that are enjoyed during iftar in Ramadan.

    Also Read: Ramadan 2023: Breaking the norm, women to read Taraweeh in Mumbai mosque

    Also Read: Ramadan: What to eat for Iftar, health tips you should follow

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2023, 4:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope for March 23 2023 Pisces Sagittarius Scorpio Leo Libra Virgo gcw

    Daily Horoscope for March 23, 2023: Good day for Pisces, Scorpio; difficult day for Sagittarius

    Numerology Prediction for March 23 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for March 23, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Happy Gudi Padwa 2023: Best wishes, images, messages, and greetings to share with friends and family vma

    Happy Gudi Padwa 2023: Best wishes, images, messages, and greetings to share with friends and family

    Happy Ugadi 2023: Best wishes, images, messages to share with loved ones this auspicious day vma

    Happy Ugadi 2023: Best wishes, images, messages to share with loved ones this auspicious day

    Daily Horoscope for March 22 2023 Taurus Virgo Libra Capricorn Leo Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for March 22, 2023: Be careful Taurus; good day for Virgo, Libra

    Recent Stories

    Bhojpuri SEXY video Shweta Sharma Khesari Lal Yadav HOT dance song Nagin is not to be missed RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Shweta Sharma, Khesari Lal Yadav's HOT dance song ‘Nagin’ is not to be missed-WATCH

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G A34 5G special commerce sale begin Know all about the smartphones gcw

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, A34 5G 'special commerce sale' begin; Know all about smartphones

    Maharashtra govt to form panel to resolve issues over non-payment of fees in private schools - adt

    Maharashtra govt to form panel to resolve issues over non-payment of fees in private schools

    Shah Rukh Khan response to Irfan Pathan son dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan leaves internet in splits-ayh

    Shah Rukh Khan's response to Irfan Pathan's son dancing to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' leaves internet in splits

    Ramadan 2023: Believers in Kerala begin 30-day fast ANR

    Ramadan 2023: Believers in Kerala begin 30-day fast

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon