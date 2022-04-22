Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ramadan: What to eat for Iftar, health tips you should follow

    First Published Apr 22, 2022, 9:43 PM IST

    Iftar meals and the traditional Ramzan dinners are exquisite and elaborate. Consuming rich meaty dishes, hearty biryanis and those irresistible desserts after a long day of abstaining from food may take a toll on your digestive system and cause stomach bloating. Here are a few health tips that you should follow during Ramadan.
     

    Ramadan, or Ramzan, is considered to be the holiest month in the entire year according to Islamic tradition. Muslims all across the world observe fasts and celebrate Ramzan 2020 and observe fasts. One of the most basic ideas behind keeping a roza is to inculcate stoicism and a sense of self restraint.

    People who keep roza eat before sunrise (Suhoor or Sehri) and then refrain from eating or drinking anything throughout the day. In the evening, people break their fasts after sunset with a meal called ‘Iftar’.

    Iftar is a feast which people look forward to after the day’s long restrain. Traditionally, one is supposed to eat dates along with juice, milk or water. From rich mutton curries to lovely desserts and cooling sherbets, it is interesting to see how every country cooks up something exclusively wonderful.

    Do not mix fruits with your meals: Break your fast with fruits or consume them after you are done with your meals. Fruits when combined with minerals, fats and proteins present in other foods, can hinder digestion.

    Do not combine cheese with nuts and seafood with other meat: Your body is programmed to digest one concentrated form of protein at a time. Consuming more than one can create complications in your digestive system.

    Avoid combining citrus foods with milk-based foods: Acidic acid curdles milk which can upset your stomach. Proteins and starch together are also not a great idea. If you are planning to gorge on a feast full of lean meat, try balancing it out with some fresh veggies.

    Take it easy: Do not be in a hurry to finish your food. If your body receives too much food all of a sudden after being deprived of it for an entire day, it may lead to indigestion and other gastric problems. Start with some fruits, yogurt, lots of cooling fluids like sherbets or smoothies and then go on to relish your main course after a while. This will give your stomach some time to process and will ensure proper functioning.

