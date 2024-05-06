Sports

Happy Birthday Mateo Kovacic: Top 10 quotes by the football star

Passionate

"Football is not just a game, it's a way of life. Every match is a story waiting to be written."

Persistence

"Hard work and dedication pave the path to success on and off the pitch."

Unpredictability

"The beauty of football lies in its unpredictability. Every match is a new chapter in the journey."

Drive

Never forget where you came from and the people who supported you along the way. Stay humble, stay hungry."

Teamwork Triumph

"In football, as in life, teamwork makes the dream work."

Heartfelt Commitment

"I play with my heart on my sleeve, giving my all for the badge and the fans."

Embrace Challenge

"Challenges are opportunities in disguise. Embrace them and grow stronger."

Self-Belief

"The key to unlocking your potential is believing in yourself, even when others doubt you."

Legacy Beyond Trophies

"Success is not measured by trophies alone, but by the impact you leave on the game and the memories you create."

Setbacks

"Every setback is a setup for a comeback. Keep pushing forward, no matter the obstacles."

