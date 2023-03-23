Ramadan 2023: Breaking the norm, women to read Taraweeh in Mumbai mosque

Although there is no formal ban on their entry, traditionally women don’t visit a mosque. In some places, there are separate chambers for women to offer Friday prayers but the attendance is usually thin.

Elaborate arrangements are in place for the Muslim women to read the Taraweeh prayer, one of the specialities of Ramadan nights in which they offer extended Namaz and listen to and reflect on the recitation of the Quran at Jama Masjid in Mumbai.

It was last year that the management of the mosque had earmarked a special room for women in the mosque located in the congested Crawford Market, Bhindi Bazar. It was done to facilitate the Namaz for women shoppers and workers.

The room has an attached Vazukhana, potable water, a clean toilet, some chairs to sit on, and, most importantly, a separate entrance. These arrangements have ensured that women in purdah have no problem offering their prayers on any given day. The place has women janitors and guards.

Shoaib Khateeb, chairman of Jama Masjid, Mumbai, says that this is the first time that women will be able to read Taraweeh in the mosque.

He says that a large number of women come to the mosque to offer prayers. This is to ensure that in a city of bad traffic and distances, everyone gets an opportunity to worship.

Shoaib Khatib said that the mosque management keeps on considering the comfort and convenience of every worshiper coming to the mosque.

We were greatly encouraged by the appreciation of the arrangement of the place of worship for women. This is the reason why Masjid Management has announced arrangements for the women to read Taraweeh.

A woman who came to the mosque to offer prayers termed the announcement of permission to read Taraweeh as a precious gift of Ramzan.

She says that sometimes she comes to Jama Masjid to offer Namaz. “It feels great. But now I will come to the Masjid every day for the month of Ramzan to read Taraweeh,” she said.

The debate on why Muslim women are not allowed to visit the mosque for prayers and Namaz has been going on in India. The matter had reached Supreme Court. A woman named Farha Anwar Hussain Shaikh approached the apex court in 2020 seeking direction against the alleged practices of the ban on entry of women into mosques.

In reply to the notice of the court, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) filed an affidavit in which it said, “Considering the said religious texts, doctrines, and religious beliefs of the followers of Islam, it is submitted that entry of women into mosques for offering namaz inside mosques is permitted," it said.

Although there is no formal ban on their entry, traditionally, women don’t visit a mosque. In some places, there are separate chambers for women to offer Friday prayers but the attendance is usually thin.

A woman working in a shop in Bhindi Bazar told Awaz-the Voice that when a separate place was arranged for us in the mosque with full security, I felt so grateful to the mosque management for this step. “I go to the mosque to offer Zuhar and Asr prayers. The mosque management deserves to be congratulated once again they have thought for us again. Now we will also go to the mosque and read Taraweeh and get maximum reward. Another woman whose house is close to the mosque says that she will try every day to get a seat in the first row.”

This move of the mosque committee is historic and bold. Shoaib Khatib said all arrangements like the mikes, speaker, etc have been placed in the room all other arrangements have been made. “We do have an idea that women will reach the mosque in large numbers. We are ready to welcome them.”

This article originally appeared in AwazTheVoice, and has been reproduced with explicit permission