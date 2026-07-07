Wayanad is under a red alert as heavy rains continue to lash the district. Authorities have declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges. Residents have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel and remain cautious amid the risk of landslides and flooding.

Heavy rains continue to lash Wayanad district, prompting authorities to declare a holiday for all educational institutions tomorrow. The District Collector confirmed that the holiday applies to all institutions, including nurseries, schools, colleges and professional colleges.

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A red alert has been issued for Wayanad, with authorities urging residents to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary risks. The District Collector has advised people to avoid non-essential travel and strictly warned against entering rivers or waterlogged areas for swimming or other recreational activities. The Central Meteorological Department has also issued a red alert for neighbouring Kozhikode district.

Five Killed In Kalladi Landslide, Rescue Operations Continue

A tragedy occurred at the Kalladi tunnel construction site, where a landslide claimed the lives of five people. Eight others are still reported missing, while seven injured individuals are undergoing treatment. One of them is in critical condition, and two others have been discharged from the hospital.

The incident occurred after a large pile of soil stored for tunnel construction work collapsed due to heavy rainfall. The debris fell onto a nearby bridge, which is now in a vulnerable condition. Residents living in the area have been evacuated, and rescue operations are continuing.

Rain Forecast For Coming Days Yellow Alert

07/07/2026: Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad

08/07/2026: Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

09/07/2026: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

The Central Meteorological Department has issued a Yellow Alert for these districts, indicating the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall. Heavy rain is classified as rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm within 24 hours.

Extremely heavy rainfall can lead to serious accidents and emergencies. The current weather pattern shows short spells of intense rain, which may trigger flash floods, urban waterlogging and flooding in low-lying areas. Continuous rainfall also increases the risk of landslides and mudslides. The public and government agencies have been advised to remain vigilant.

Special Instructions For The Public