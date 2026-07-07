A landslide at the Kalladi tunnel construction site in Wayanad, Keralam, has killed three people and injured nine. A search and rescue operation is currently underway for seven individuals who are reported missing following the incident on Tuesday.

Three people were killed after a landslide struck the Kalladi tunnel construction site on Tuesday in Meppadi grama panchayat of Keralam's Wayanad district, officials said, adding that efforts are underway to trace seven other persons who have gone missing after the incident

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According to the district administration, 18 people were caught in the landslide near the Meenakshi Bridge at the Kalladi-Anakkampoyil tunnel construction site, completely disrupting traffic on the Meppadi-Chooralmala road. Nine of them, who sustained injuries, were shifted to Meppadi WIMS Hospital for treatment, while search operations are underway to trace the remaining seven missing persons. Those affected include workers engaged at the project site, security personnel and supervisory staff.

Search and Rescue Efforts

Search and rescue operations are being carried out by multiple agencies, with Keralam Police deploying sniffer dogs to assist in locating those trapped under the debris.

A review meeting chaired by MLA I C Balakrishnan was held at Kalladi to coordinate rescue efforts. MLA C K Asha, District Panchayat President Chandrika Krishnan, District Collector D R Meghashree, District Police Chief Deva Manohar, ADM K Ajish, Sub-Collector Athul Sagar, local elected representatives and officials attended the meeting.

Temporary shelters have been arranged at the Mundakkai Forest Station and the Chooralmala Church Hall for residents stranded on either side of the bridge. Authorities have also taken steps to ensure the safety of schoolchildren and evacuate residents from vulnerable areas, including Erattukundu, Attamala, Mammikkunnu and Ambedkar Colony.

Officials said construction work at the tunnel site had already been suspended due to heavy rainfall following earlier directions from the district administration. The Public Works Department has been directed to inspect the structural safety of the Meenakshi Bridge after the debris is cleared.

Eyewitnesses Recount Horror

Speaking to ANI, a survivor of the landslide, Ashik, recounted the incident and said the landslide struck suddenly. "The entire mound of soil that had been piled up there suddenly collapsed and came crashing down. The incident happened at around 11 a.m.," he said.

An eyewitness, Ajmal, said the incident unfolded within moments after people heard a loud sound and rushed out of nearby shops. "We first heard a small sound, and everyone immediately ran out of the shop. At first, we saw a small portion of the soil sliding down. When we heard the sound and came outside, the small landslide suddenly turned into a massive collapse. We warned everyone nearby to move away. People were waiting at the bus stop, and labourers were working in the area."

He said a tanker lorry was swept away by the landslide as people tried to flee. "As we were asking them to run, a tanker lorry on the other side of the bridge was swept away by the landslide and carried towards us. I think around 10-15 people were buried. So far, four people have been rescued. We still don't know whether the people on the bridge fell into the river or are trapped under the debris," he added.

Official Responses

Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi said the situation following the Wayanad landslide was under the control of the Keralam government and assured that the Centre would provide additional personnel and technical assistance if requested. "I think now it is perfectly under the control of the state government. If they need more forces, expertise, then they will definitely ask for it. It is not service or help, it is our responsibility," Gopi told ANI.

Keralam Chief Secretary Bishwanath Sinha said the extent of the damage would first be assessed before seeking central assistance. "Central assistance comes into picture only when we know the extent of the damage and who is responsible. The central government has a disaster management, facilitation & funding system. We have money in it, and we will take care of it," Sinha said.

Political Leaders Monitor Situation

Speaking about the rescue and relief operations, Congress MP Jebi Mather said the Keralam government, various departments, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the district administration were actively involved in the efforts. "Four lives have been lost, about nine people have been hospitalised, and around seven people are still reported missing. The Kerala government, all government departments, the NDRF, and the district administration are deeply involved in the rescue and relief operations," she told ANI.

She expressed hope that no further casualties would occur and said Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi was coordinating with the administration regarding the situation. "We sincerely hope that there will be no more casualties. Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi is also in touch with the administration to ensure that everything is well coordinated," Mather added.

Rescue operations are underway in the landslide-affected areas of Wayanad. (ANI)