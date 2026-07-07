Wayanad landslide rescue operations continue as NDRF teams use movement-locating cameras and two specially trained cadaver dogs to search for survivors trapped under debris. Rescue teams are working to detect signs of life and safely recover those buried beneath the massive mudslide.

The death toll from the massive landslide in Kalladi, near Bathery, has risen to five as rescue operations continue on a war footing. Rescue teams are working tirelessly to locate people who may still be trapped beneath the debris. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, while efforts are underway to determine the exact number of missing individuals.

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NDRF Teams Lead Search And Rescue Efforts

Two teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), comprising a total of 70 rescuers, are leading the search operation. Their primary focus is to locate people trapped under the massive pile of mud and debris and rescue them safely.

Advanced Equipment Used To Locate Survivors

Officials are still assessing the number of people who may be buried under the debris. To strengthen search efforts, two specially trained cadaver dogs have been deployed at the site. Rescuers are also using movement locating cameras to detect any possible signs of life beneath the debris.

If the cameras detect even the slightest movement, the NDRF team will carefully begin excavation at the spot to rescue survivors while ensuring their safety.

Meenakshi Bridge Clearance Expected By Tonight

Senior NDRF officials, including the Operations Deputy Commandant, are heading to the disaster site to supervise the ongoing rescue operations.

Meanwhile, the NDRF has confirmed that the mud and debris blocking the Meenakshi bridge will be cleared by tonight. The move is expected to provide access for rescue vehicles and help restore traffic movement in the area.