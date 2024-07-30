Wayanad landslides: Anand Mahindra offers support as Kerala faces devastation

The catastrophic landslides early Tuesday have claimed over 40 lives, with fears that the toll may increase as hundreds remain trapped under the debris. The disaster has wreaked havoc in several villages, including Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha, isolating these areas from the rest of the district.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra, on Tuesday (July 30) expressed profound sorrow over the devastating landslides that have struck Wayanad, Kerala. Known for its scenic beauty and once considered a paradise on earth, Wayanad has been ravaged by severe landslides triggered by heavy rains, resulting in significant loss of life and widespread destruction. In a heartfelt message on social media, Mahindra conveyed his sympathy for the affected communities and pledged his company's support for the ongoing relief efforts.

"Wayanad is a paradise on earth. To see it devasted by landslides with many lives lost is a tragedy. Our hearts are with the people of Wayanad and we will do whatever we can in the relief effort," Mahindra posted on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The catastrophic landslides early Tuesday have claimed over 40 lives, with fears that the toll may increase as hundreds remain trapped under the debris. The disaster has wreaked havoc in several villages, including Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha, isolating these areas from the rest of the district.

The massive landslides have caused extensive damage, with homes destroyed, water bodies swollen, and trees uprooted, complicating rescue operations.

In response to the tragedy, the Kerala government has sought assistance from the Indian Army to aid in rescue operations. The district administration has set up a special control room at the police headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, operating around the clock under the supervision of the state police chief. Members of the public can provide information or seek assistance by calling the helplines 9497900402 or 0471 2721566.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his concern and assured support following a discussion with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. “Distressed by the landslides in Wayanad. My thoughts are with those affected, and rescue operations are ongoing. I've assured all possible assistance from the Centre,” PM Modi said on social media.

