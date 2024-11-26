Tragic! 5 including children killed after lorry runs over people sleeping on roadside in Kerala's Thrissur

A devastating accident in Thrissur’s Nattika claimed five lives, including two children, as a lorry carrying timber veered off course and plowed into a group of nomads sleeping near the National Highway. The incident, which occurred around 4 a.m., left seven others injured.

Thrissur: In a tragic incident at Nattika, Thrissur, a timber-laden lorry lost control and crashed into a group of people sleeping by the roadside, resulting in five fatalities, including two children. The deceased were identified as Kaliyappan (50), Jeevan (4), Nagamma (39), and Bangazi (20). Seven others sustained injuries and were rushed to Thrissur Medical College for treatment. The accident occurred near the JK Theatre in Nattika, where the victims were sleeping when the lorry veered off course and ran over them.

The police arrested Alex (33), the lorry driver from Kannur, along with the vehicle's cleaner. Investigations revealed that the cleaner, who was reportedly intoxicated, was driving the lorry at the time of the accident.

Police reported that the lorry plowed into a group of nomadic people sleeping near the National Highway, crushing them. The nomads had set up camp where roadwork was being carried out, and vehicles were prohibited from entering due to the construction. The accident occurred when the lorry driver disregarded the diversion sign and drove through the area, running over the sleeping individuals in their tent.

The speeding vehicle broke through barricades placed on the road before causing the tragedy.

The lorry involved in the accident was being driven by Alex, the cleaner, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol. It was discovered that he did not possess a valid driving license. After causing the accident, the vehicle did not stop. However, locals pursued the lorry and intercepted it on the national highway. They then alerted the police.

Latest Videos