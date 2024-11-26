Tragic! 5 including children killed after lorry runs over people sleeping on roadside in Kerala's Thrissur

A devastating accident in Thrissur’s Nattika claimed five lives, including two children, as a lorry carrying timber veered off course and plowed into a group of nomads sleeping near the National Highway. The incident, which occurred around 4 a.m., left seven others injured.
 

Tragic! 5 including children killed after lorry runs over people sleeping on roadside in Kerala Thrissur Nattika anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 26, 2024, 8:15 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 26, 2024, 8:21 AM IST

Thrissur: In a tragic incident at Nattika, Thrissur, a timber-laden lorry lost control and crashed into a group of people sleeping by the roadside, resulting in five fatalities, including two children. The deceased were identified as Kaliyappan (50), Jeevan (4), Nagamma (39), and Bangazi (20). Seven others sustained injuries and were rushed to Thrissur Medical College for treatment. The accident occurred near the JK Theatre in Nattika, where the victims were sleeping when the lorry veered off course and ran over them.

The police arrested Alex (33), the lorry driver from Kannur, along with the vehicle's cleaner. Investigations revealed that the cleaner, who was reportedly intoxicated, was driving the lorry at the time of the accident.

Police reported that the lorry plowed into a group of nomadic people sleeping near the National Highway, crushing them. The nomads had set up camp where roadwork was being carried out, and vehicles were prohibited from entering due to the construction. The accident occurred when the lorry driver disregarded the diversion sign and drove through the area, running over the sleeping individuals in their tent. 

The speeding vehicle broke through barricades placed on the road before causing the tragedy.

The lorry involved in the accident was being driven by Alex, the cleaner, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol. It was discovered that he did not possess a valid driving license. After causing the accident, the vehicle did not stop. However, locals pursued the lorry and intercepted it on the national highway. They then alerted the police.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Actor Baburaj granted anticipatory bail in sexual assault case, directed to cooperate with probe dmn

Kerala: Actor Baburaj granted anticipatory bail in sexual assault case, directed to cooperate with probe

Kerala Weather Update 25 november 2024: IMD predicts heavy rainfall for next three days; Rain alert in several districts anr

Kerala Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall for next three days; Rain alert in several districts

Kerala BJP chief K Surendran takes responsibility for Palakkad loss, responds to resignation rumours dmn

Kerala BJP chief K Surendran takes responsibility for Palakkad loss, responds to resignation rumours

Kerala Gold Rate November 25 2024: Price of 8 gram gold DROPS below Rs 58,000; check details dmn

Kerala Gold Rate November 25 2024: Price of 8 gram gold DROPS below Rs 58,000; check details

'nobody is resigning prakash javadekar denies reports of K surendrans resignation as Kerala BJP chief anr

'Nobody is resigning...' Prakash Javadekar denies reports of K Surendran’s resignation as Kerala BJP chief

Recent Stories

Top 11 UNSOLD players of IPL 2025 mega auction: No takers for Warner, Shardul Thakur, Sarfaraz Khan and more vkp

Top 11 UNSOLD players of IPL 2025 mega auction: No takers for Warner, Shardul Thakur, Sarfaraz Khan and more

Bangladesh unrest: Protests erupt over Chinmoy Krishna Das's arrest, radical Islamists attack Hindus (WATCH) anr

Bangladesh unrest: Protests erupt over Chinmoy Krishna Das's arrest, radical Islamists attack Hindus (WATCH)

football Pep Guardiola vows to stay true to principles amid Manchester City's worst losing streak since 2006 snt

Pep Guardiola vows to stay true to principles amid Manchester City's worst losing streak since 2006

Karnataka KSRTC struggles to pay employee provident fund seeks government help vkp

Karnataka's KSRTC struggles to pay employee provident fund; seeks government help

Ayesha Takia to Rimi Sen: B-wood actresses and their cosmetic mishaps NTI

Ayesha Takia to Rimi Sen: B-wood actresses and their cosmetic mishaps

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon