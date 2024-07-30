Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Howrah-Mumbai train derailment: Full list of trains cancelled, diverted

    A nearby goods train was also involved in an incident around the same area, though it remains unclear if the two incidents happened simultaneously. Senior Railways official Om Prakash Charan stated that the exact timeline and cause of the accidents are still under investigation.

    In a tragic incident, at least five trains were cancelled, and four others were short-terminated on Tuesday (July 30) after 18 coaches of the Howrah-CSMT Express derailed near Bada bamboo, approximately 80 km from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand. The South Eastern Railway (SER) provided details about the affected services.

    Cancelled trains:

    22861 Howrah-Titlagarh-Kantabanji Express (July 30, 2024)
    08015/18019 Kharagpur-Jhargram-Dhanbad Express (July 30, 2024)
    12021/12022 Howrah-Barbil-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express (July 30, 2024)
    18109 Tatanagar-Itwari Express (July 30, 2024)
    18030 Shalimar-LTT Express (July 30, 2024)

    Short-termination/Short origination of trains:

    18114 Bilaspur-Tatanagar Express (journey commenced on July 29, 2024) will be short-terminated at Rourkela.
    18190 Ernakulam-Tatanagar Express (journey commenced on July 28, 2024) will be short-terminated at Chakradharpur.
    18011 Howrah-Chakradharpur Express (journey commencing on July 30, 2024) will be short-terminated at Adra.
    18110 Itwari-Tatanagar Express (journey commencing on July 30, 2024) will be short-terminated at Bilaspur.

    The accident took place around 3:45 am, leading to the derailment of 16 passenger coaches, one power car, and one pantry car. Unfortunately, two passengers lost their lives, and 20 others were injured. Emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene to rescue trapped passengers and provide medical assistance. The injured were shifted to Chakradharpur for further treatment.

    A nearby goods train was also involved in an incident around the same area, though it remains unclear if the two incidents happened simultaneously. Senior Railways official Om Prakash Charan stated that the exact timeline and cause of the accidents are still under investigation.

    Helpline numbers:

    The South Eastern Railway has issued helpline numbers for passengers and their families seeking information:

    Chakradharpur: 06587-238072
    Rourkela: 0661-2501072, 0661-2500244
    Jharsuguda: 06645-272530
    Mumbai: 022-22694040
    Tata: 0657-2290324
    Bhusawal: 08799982712
    Nagpur: 7757912790
    Howrah: 9433357920, 033-26382217
    Shalimar: 7595074427, 6295531471
    Kharagpur: 03222-293764

