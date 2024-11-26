Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 443 November 26 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-443: The Kerala State Lotteries Department officials conduct the lottery draw at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. 

Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 443 November 26 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 26, 2024, 9:49 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 26, 2024, 9:49 AM IST

Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-443: The Government of Kerala on behalf of the Lottery Department will declare the “Sthree Sakthi SS-443 Result“ on Tuesday (November 26). The Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for Sthree Sakthi SS 443 will be drawn today at 3 pm in Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner was awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000. Winners must claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw.

Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

The prize breakup of the Sthree Sakthi SS 443 lottery is as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

Result Awaited

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

Result Awaited

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

Result Awaited

3rd Prize: Rs 5000

Result Awaited

4th Prize: Rs 2000

Result Awaited

5th Prize: Rs 1000

Result Awaited

6th Prize: Rs 500

Result Awaited

7th Prize: Rs 200

Result Awaited

8th Prize: Rs 100

Result Awaited

For lottery prizes worth up to Rs 5,000, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds Rs 5000, winners are required to present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the government gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Woman files fresh complaint in Pantheerankavu domestic violence case, husband in police custody dmn

Kerala: Woman files fresh complaint in Pantheerankavu domestic violence case, husband in police custody

Tragic! 5 including children killed after lorry runs over people sleeping on roadside in Kerala Thrissur Nattika anr

Tragic! 5 including children killed after lorry runs over people sleeping on roadside in Kerala's Thrissur

Kerala: Actor Baburaj granted anticipatory bail in sexual assault case, directed to cooperate with probe dmn

Kerala: Actor Baburaj granted anticipatory bail in sexual assault case, directed to cooperate with probe

Kerala Weather Update 25 november 2024: IMD predicts heavy rainfall for next three days; Rain alert in several districts anr

Kerala Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall for next three days; Rain alert in several districts

Kerala BJP chief K Surendran takes responsibility for Palakkad loss, responds to resignation rumours dmn

Kerala BJP chief K Surendran takes responsibility for Palakkad loss, responds to resignation rumours

Recent Stories

Telecom stocks soar: What's driving MTNL, Vodafone Idea, and Airtel's surge? AJR

Telecom stocks soar: What's driving MTNL, Vodafone Idea, and Airtel's surge?

Maruti Eeco 7 Seater Review: Price, Mileage, Features, Specification and Colours RBA

Maruti Eeco 7 Seater Review: Price, Mileage, Features, Specification and Colours

'Never compromise your worth..': Amid divorce rumors, Aishwarya Rai shares powerful message video on social media NTI

'Never compromise your worth..': Amid divorce rumors, Aishwarya Rai shares powerful message video

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala wedding: Samantha Ruth Prabhu BREAKS silence on their divorce; here's what she said RBA

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita wedding: Samantha Ruth Prabhu BREAKS silence on their divorce; here's what she said

Renukaswamy murder case: Did actor Darshan influence doctors for medical bail? vkp

Renukaswamy murder case: Did actor Darshan influence doctors for medical bail?

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon