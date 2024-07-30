PM Modi highlights India's 8% growth at 'Journey Towards Viksit Bharat' conference (WATCH)

PM Modi further stressed the significant increase in capital expenditure, pointing out, "In 2004, the capital expenditure was approximately Rs 90,000 crore, which grew to Rs 2 lakh crore. Today, it exceeds Rs 11 lakh crore."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (July 30) addressed the inaugural session of the 'Journey Towards Viksit Bharat: A Post Union Budget 2024-25 Conference' at Vigyan Bhawan, highlighting India's impressive economic growth. Reflecting on the pandemic period, PM Modi remarked, "During the pandemic, we used to have discussions and the center point of those discussions used to be 'getting growth back'. I said then that India will run on the path of development very soon. Today, India is growing at the speed of 8%."

The Prime Minister also highlighted the nation's economic advancements, stating, "Today, as we discuss the 'Journey towards Viksit Bharat', this transformation is not just about changing sentiments but about building confidence. India is now the 5th largest economy globally and is poised to become the 3rd largest soon."

He contrasted the current economic landscape with the pre-2014 era, which he described as fraught with instability and financial scandals, asserting that the current administration has significantly elevated India's economic stature.

"Everyone is aware of the situation of fragile five and scams of lakhs crores before 2014... We presented the details of the economy in front of the nation in the form of White Paper... It should be debated where we stood. We released the industries of India and brought them to the height," the Prime Minister said.

