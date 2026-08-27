In Alleppey, Kerala, the Thekkan Pazhani Sree Subramanya Swami Maha Kshetram temple has a peculiar custom of accepting Munch chocolate bars as offerings to Lord Murugan. Devotees, in turn, receive a piece of the chocolate as prasad, leading to the deity being affectionately called 'Munch Murugan'.

Prasad at temples usually comes in the form of sweets, fruits or other traditional offerings. But at one temple in Kerala, devotees may receive something rather different after offering a popular chocolate to Lord Murugan. Munch bars have long been accepted as donations at the Thekkan Pazhani Sree Subramanya Swami Maha Kshetram Thalavadi Temple in Alleppey, and a piece of the chocolate is returned to devotees as prasad.

After visiting the temple, Instagram user Reha Adani posted a video about the peculiar custom. She captioned the photo, saying, "This looks like any other temple, until you enter and get Munch as the prasad."

The temple has been associated with the custom for a number of years. According to a 2014 Hindustan Times article, devotees would give Lord Murugan Munch bars and receive some of the chocolate back as prasadam, along with sandal paste and flowers. The precise rationale behind the practice is unclear, though. Authorities at the temple were unable to verify the genesis of the various accounts that have been told about how it began.

Watch Viral Video

As per News18 report, Reha Adani shared one version of how the tradition may have begun. She claims that a sick child once gave Lord Murugan a Munch bar before getting better. According to her, followers thereafter carried on the custom of presenting the chocolate to the god.

Lord Murugan at the temple came to be known as "Munch Murugan" throughout time. Since then, the temple's unique offering has drawn attention from devotees and tourists who are taken aback to receive a chocolate bar as prasad.

A number of people shared their experiences visiting the temple as a result of the Instagram post. While some seemed to be familiar with the custom, others found the thought of getting Munch as prasad amusing.

“I visited this temple. So beautiful, and yeah, the Munch was extra crunchy. Don’t know why," one person commented. Another wrote, “I visit here every week. I live near near the temple." “So cute," a user said.