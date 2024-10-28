Thrissur Pooram disruption: Kerala police's FIR cites conspiracy to incite riots

The Thrissur Pooram disruption row has taken a new turn with a police FIR citing conspiracy to incite riots and hurt religious sentiments.

Thrissur: The police FIR concerning the recent disruption of the Thrissur Pooram cites a conspiracy aimed at inciting riots and hurting the religious sentiments of a specific group. Notably, the FIR does not name any individuals as accused.

The complaint was lodged by Inspector I C Chithiranjan of the Malappuram Cyber Police Station, who is part of the investigation team led by ADGP Venkatesh. The FIR references letters from senior officials as the source of the complaint, as confirmed by Asianet News.

This case follows a series of controversies surrounding the Pooram disruption. On October 3, authorities announced a three-tier investigation, forming a special team nine days later. However, this team faced challenges in progressing the investigation or registering a case. ADGP MR Ajith Kumar submitted a report suggesting potential wrongdoing by the Thiruvambadi Devaswom, raising suspicions about their involvement.

In a counter to the allegations, the Thiruvambadi Devaswom has denied any conspiracy and pointed to an official lapse in the investigation. Meanwhile, the Paramekkavu Devaswom has threatened protests if they are unfairly targeted through the FIR.

However, the DGP's report criticized lapse on the part of the ADGP. The Crime Branch received legal advice that a case could not be filed based on ADGP's report. Facing mounting criticism over delays in the investigation, the police ultimately registered the FIR with an officer from the investigation team as the complainant. However, the absence of named suspects has led to speculation that this move was intended to shield the Devaswom from potential accusations.

