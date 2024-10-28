Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in THESE states

IMD reported that there are no widespread severe weather patterns expected across India, occasional heavy rain events are likely in these areas through October. As of November 1, no rainfall alerts have been predicted across the country.

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in THESE states
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Oct 28, 2024, 9:11 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 28, 2024, 9:11 AM IST

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a period of relatively stable weather across the country following the impact of Cyclone Dana, which brought heavy rainfall to parts of eastern India including West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh. However, isolated instances of heavy rainfall are expected to persist in specific regions this week, primarily affecting areas in Central, Western, and Southern India.

On Monday, the IMD has issued heavy rainfall alerts for various regions, including:

Eastern Madhya Pradesh
Chhattisgarh
Marathwada
Madhya Maharashtra
Konkan and Goa
Kerala
Tamil Nadu

In Delhi, a relatively clear weather pattern is expected. The IMD has not sounded any rainfall warning for the national capital where the morning will be misty and the rest of day will be sunny. According to the conditions expected, the maximum temperatures shall be around 34 degrees Celsius and minimum, about 20 degrees Celsius.

Over the past 24 hours, several regions recorded light rainfall, with data collected up to 8:30 pm on Sunday showed that Dana-hit Odisha received nearly normal rainfall. However, states that recorded below average rainfall are Orissa, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, while states with above average rainfall include West Bengal, Jharkhand, Lakshadweep, and Arunachal Pradesh.

