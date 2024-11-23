'Overwhelmed with gratitude...'Priyanka Gandhi thanks Wayanad for her debut win in bypoll

Priyanka Gandhi secured a historic victory in the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-poll with a record margin of 4,08,036 votes, surpassing her brother Rahul Gandhi's previous record. Expressing gratitude, she dedicated her win to Wayanad's trust, pledging committed representation and impactful leadership in Parliament.

First Published Nov 23, 2024, 5:20 PM IST

Priyanka Gandhi, the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate, made history in the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-poll by winning with a record-breaking margin. Expressing her gratitude to the people of Wayanad, Priyanka dedicated her maiden electoral victory to the trust and love she received from the constituency.  

Priyanka Gandhi shared a heartfelt message, expressing her gratitude to the people of Wayanad. She said, "My dearest sisters and brothers of Wayanad, I am deeply grateful for the trust you have placed in me. This victory is yours, and as your representative, I promise to work tirelessly to understand and champion your hopes and dreams. I am eager to be your voice in Parliament!"

Priyanka extended her appreciation to her colleagues in the UDF, party workers, volunteers, and her campaign team, who worked relentlessly during the election. She acknowledged their dedication, saying, "Thank you for tolerating my 12-hour car journeys without food or rest and fighting like true soldiers for the ideals we all believe in."  

The Congress leader also expressed her gratitude to her family, crediting her mother, Robert Vadra, and her children, Raihan and Miraya, for their unwavering support. She thanked her brother, Rahul Gandhi, calling him "the bravest of them all" for his guidance and constant support.  

Priyanka Gandhi's win in Wayanad marked a significant milestone in her political career. She secured a historic margin of 4,08,036 votes, surpassing the record previously held by her brother Rahul Gandhi. Despite initial concerns over reduced voter turnout, Priyanka dominated every round of vote counting, reaffirming Wayanad as a stronghold for the UDF.  

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi won the Wayanad seat with a majority of 3,64,422 votes. Priyanka’s by-poll victory not only broke that record but also highlighted her appeal among voters.  

Although UDF leaders had predicted a margin of five lakh votes, Priyanka's impressive lead of over four lakh votes silenced doubts raised by lower turnout figures. Her resounding victory underscored the enduring support for the UDF in the constituency.  

Priyanka Gandhi’s debut election win has set a high benchmark in her political journey. Her message of gratitude and commitment has resonated strongly with the people of Wayanad, promising a future of dedicated representation and impactful leadership.  

