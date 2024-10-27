Kerala: 20-year-old woman sexually assaulted by two cable workers in Thiruvananthapuram; probe underway

Two men forcibly entered a woman's house in Mangalapuram of Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala and assaulted her while she was alone. The police responded swiftly to the complaint, reaching the suspects within hours. A comprehensive investigation is underway.
 

Kerala: 20-year-old woman sexually assaulted by two cable workers in Thiruvananthapuram; probe underway anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Oct 27, 2024, 2:34 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 27, 2024, 2:34 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: In an appalling incident, a 20-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by two cable workers who barged into her home in broad daylight in Mangalapuram. The incident occurred on Saturday (Oct 26) afternoon. The police arrested the two individuals from Kollam: Baiju from Kottiyam and Jiko Shaji from Paravoor. Notably, Jiko Shaji has five additional cases registered against him.

Kerala: 7 trafficked youths from Vadakara to return home tonight after rescue from Cambodia

The woman was alone at home when the two cable workers, who had come to work nearby, assaulted her. They broke down the door after her brother left the house. They covered her mouth with a cloth while she screamed for help. Somehow, she managed to escape and ran to a nearby house to inform them about the incident, which led to the police being notified. 

After the woman provided a statement indicating that the assailants had been working in the area for some time under a contractor, the police apprehended both men from their temporary accommodation within hours. Following the complaint, the police quickly reached the suspects within hours and are conducting a thorough and scientific investigation. The girl underwent a medical examination, and the police are gathering all forensic evidence related to the case.

Kerala: Loco pilot's swift action averts Vande Bharat train's collision with concrete mixer in Payyannur
 

Kerala: 7 trafficked youths from Vadakara to return home tonight after rescue from Cambodia

Kerala: Loco pilot's swift action averts Vande Bharat train's collision with concrete mixer in Payyannur

Kerala: Vlogger couple found dead at home in Thiruvananthapuram; probe begins

Kerala Gold Rate October 27 2024: Rate of 8 gram at RECORD price; Check details

Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-674 October 27 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

CHILLING! Nostradamus and Baba Vanga's eerily similar predictions for 2025 unveiled

From Rs 1500 to Rs 3 crore business: A housewife's success story

7 feature-packed smartphones under Rs 50,000

3 states announce free LPG cylinder for Diwali; Here's how to apply

3 states announce free LPG cylinder for Diwali; Here's how to apply

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

