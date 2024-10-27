Kerala: 20-year-old woman sexually assaulted by two cable workers in Thiruvananthapuram; probe underway

Two men forcibly entered a woman's house in Mangalapuram of Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala and assaulted her while she was alone. The police responded swiftly to the complaint, reaching the suspects within hours. A comprehensive investigation is underway.

Thiruvananthapuram: In an appalling incident, a 20-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by two cable workers who barged into her home in broad daylight in Mangalapuram. The incident occurred on Saturday (Oct 26) afternoon. The police arrested the two individuals from Kollam: Baiju from Kottiyam and Jiko Shaji from Paravoor. Notably, Jiko Shaji has five additional cases registered against him.

The woman was alone at home when the two cable workers, who had come to work nearby, assaulted her. They broke down the door after her brother left the house. They covered her mouth with a cloth while she screamed for help. Somehow, she managed to escape and ran to a nearby house to inform them about the incident, which led to the police being notified.

After the woman provided a statement indicating that the assailants had been working in the area for some time under a contractor, the police apprehended both men from their temporary accommodation within hours. Following the complaint, the police quickly reached the suspects within hours and are conducting a thorough and scientific investigation. The girl underwent a medical examination, and the police are gathering all forensic evidence related to the case.

