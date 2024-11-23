Priyanka Gandhi's debut victory: Record-breaking win in Wayanad with over 4 lakh majority

UDF candidate Priyanka Gandhi achieved a landmark victory in the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election, winning her debut election with a record-breaking margin of 4,08,036 votes. Her triumph surpassed the majority previously secured by Rahul Gandhi in the constituency, reinforcing UDF's stronghold despite concerns over voter turnout.

In the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, UDF candidate Priyanka Gandhi secured a historic victory with a record-breaking margin. Dominating every round of vote counting, Priyanka clinched her maiden election win with an unprecedented majority of 4,08,036 votes, surpassing the margin previously achieved by Rahul Gandhi in the constituency.

Despite speculation that the reduced voter turnout might affect her lead, it became evident early in the counting process that Priyanka’s margin would exceed four lakhs. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi won the seat with 6,47,445 votes and a majority of 3,64,422 votes. Priyanka’s stellar performance in the by-election has now surpassed that record, marking a significant milestone in her political journey.

UDF leaders had confidently predicted a victory margin of five lakh votes for Priyanka Gandhi before the polls. However, concerns arose that the lower voter turnout might reduce her margin. Despite this, Priyanka's impressive tally of over four lakh votes reaffirmed Wayanad as a stronghold for the UDF.

Supporters celebrated her victory by distributing sweets outside her residence in Delhi, marking the momentous occasion with enthusiasm and pride.

Priyanka Gandhi’s resounding victory is a recognition of her commitment to the people, said her husband, Robert Vadra. He added that it is up to the party to decide whether she should be given a greater role. Priyanka secured a total of 6,17,942 votes, while LDF's Sathyan Mokeri came in second with 2,09,906 votes, and BJP's Navya Haridas managed 1,09,202 votes.

Congratulating Priyanka, Mumtaz Patel, daughter of former Rajya Sabha MP and veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel, expressed her hope that Priyanka would always stand with Wayanad, speaking to Asianet News.

