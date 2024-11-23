Priyanka Gandhi's debut victory: Record-breaking win in Wayanad with over 4 lakh majority

UDF candidate Priyanka Gandhi achieved a landmark victory in the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election, winning her debut election with a record-breaking margin of 4,08,036 votes. Her triumph surpassed the majority previously secured by Rahul Gandhi in the constituency, reinforcing UDF's stronghold despite concerns over voter turnout.
 

Priyanka Gandhi's debut victory: Record-breaking win in Wayanad with over 4 lakh majority anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 23, 2024, 3:40 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 23, 2024, 3:40 PM IST

In the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, UDF candidate Priyanka Gandhi secured a historic victory with a record-breaking margin. Dominating every round of vote counting, Priyanka clinched her maiden election win with an unprecedented majority of 4,08,036 votes, surpassing the margin previously achieved by Rahul Gandhi in the constituency.

Wayanad Byelection: Priyanka Gandhi seals victory in her debut election

Despite speculation that the reduced voter turnout might affect her lead, it became evident early in the counting process that Priyanka’s margin would exceed four lakhs. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi won the seat with 6,47,445 votes and a majority of 3,64,422 votes. Priyanka’s stellar performance in the by-election has now surpassed that record, marking a significant milestone in her political journey.

UDF leaders had confidently predicted a victory margin of five lakh votes for Priyanka Gandhi before the polls. However, concerns arose that the lower voter turnout might reduce her margin. Despite this, Priyanka's impressive tally of over four lakh votes reaffirmed Wayanad as a stronghold for the UDF.

Supporters celebrated her victory by distributing sweets outside her residence in Delhi, marking the momentous occasion with enthusiasm and pride.

Priyanka Gandhi’s resounding victory is a recognition of her commitment to the people, said her husband, Robert Vadra. He added that it is up to the party to decide whether she should be given a greater role. Priyanka secured a total of 6,17,942 votes, while LDF's Sathyan Mokeri came in second with 2,09,906 votes, and BJP's Navya Haridas managed 1,09,202 votes.

Congratulating Priyanka, Mumtaz Patel, daughter of former Rajya Sabha MP and veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel, expressed her hope that Priyanka would always stand with Wayanad, speaking to Asianet News.

Palakkad byelection: UDF's Rahul Mamkootathil wins by 18840 votes, setback for BJP

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Overwhelmed with gratitude...'Priyanka Gandhi thanks Wayanad for her debut win in bypoll vkp

'Overwhelmed with gratitude...'Priyanka Gandhi thanks Wayanad for her debut win in bypoll

Wayanad Byelection: Priyanka Gandhi seals victory in her debut election anr

Wayanad Byelection: Priyanka Gandhi seals victory in her debut election

Chelakkara Byelection: LDF's UR Pradeep triumphs with 12201 lead; massive setback for UDF's Ramya Haridas anr

Chelakkara Byelection: LDF's U.R. Pradeep triumphs with 12,201 lead; massive setback for UDF's Ramya Haridas

Palakkad byelection: UDF candidate Rahul Mamkootathil wins, setback for BJP anr

Palakkad byelection: UDF's Rahul Mamkootathil wins by 18840 votes, setback for BJP

Malayali man fatally stabbed by co-worker in Saudi Arabia; family gets 4 lakh riyals as compensation anr

Malayali man fatally stabbed by co-worker in Saudi Arabia; family gets 4 lakh riyals as compensation

Recent Stories

Agrahayan month: Follow these 11 tips to remove financial trouble and increase prosperity ATG

Agrahayan month: Follow these 11 tips to remove financial trouble and increase prosperity

UP CM Yogi Adityanath hails workers' dedication in double-engine govt's win AJR

UP CM Yogi Adityanath hails workers' dedication in double-engine govt's win

'Overwhelmed with gratitude...'Priyanka Gandhi thanks Wayanad for her debut win in bypoll vkp

'Overwhelmed with gratitude...'Priyanka Gandhi thanks Wayanad for her debut win in bypoll

Justin Trudeau calls his officials 'criminals' for leaking top-secret info on Indian leaders (WATCH) shk

Justin Trudeau calls his officials 'criminals' over leak, fake report on Indian leaders (WATCH)

'Development, good governance wins': PM Modi lauds BJP-led Mahayuti's thumping win in Maharashtra shk

'Development, good governance wins': PM Modi lauds BJP-led Mahayuti's thumping win in Maharashtra

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon