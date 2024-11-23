Wayanad Byelection: Priyanka Gandhi seals victory in her debut election

Congress-led UDF candidate Priyanka Gandhi secured a historic win in Wayanad with a record lead of over 4 lakh votes, marking her entry into the Lok Sabha. 

Wayanad Byelection: Priyanka Gandhi seals victory in her debut election anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 23, 2024, 2:12 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 23, 2024, 2:24 PM IST

Wayanad: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi achieved her first Lok Sabha seat on Saturday with a landslide victory in Wayanad, winning by a margin of 4,08,036 votes. Representing the Congress-led UDF alliance in the hill constituency, Priyanka Gandhi widened her lead to nearly 3.5 lakh votes after four hours of ballot counting in the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election.

Chelakkara Byelection: LDF's U.R. Pradeep triumphs with 12,201 lead; massive setback for UDF's Ramya Haridas

Gandhi surpassed all expectations, taking over the constituency after her brother Rahul Gandhi shifted focus to Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh following his 2024 Lok Sabha victory. During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi achieved a resounding victory in Wayanad, amassing 6,47,445 votes with a decisive margin of 3,64,422 votes.

Priyanka’s victory marks a historic milestone, as it brings all three members of the Nehru-Gandhi family—Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka—into Parliament for the first time in decades, representing both houses. Rahul Gandhi's 2019 victory in this constituency was viewed as a strategic move, providing a secure southern stronghold following the party’s poor performance in northern India. Priyanka’s campaign in Wayanad capitalized on this foundation, drawing on the goodwill associated with her family name in Kerala and the constituency’s longstanding support for Congress. 

In the Palakkad Assembly by-election, Congress-UDF candidate Rahul Mamkootathil claimed a decisive win with a lead exceeding 18,000 votes. Simultaneously, LDF's U.R. Pradeep secured a commanding victory in the Chelakkara Assembly by-election.

Palakkad byelection: UDF's Rahul Mamkootathil wins by 18840 votes, setback for BJP

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Priyanka Gandhi's debut victory: Record-breaking win in Wayanad with over 4 lakh majority anr

Priyanka Gandhi's debut victory: Record-breaking win in Wayanad with over 4 lakh majority

Chelakkara Byelection: LDF's UR Pradeep triumphs with 12201 lead; massive setback for UDF's Ramya Haridas anr

Chelakkara Byelection: LDF's U.R. Pradeep triumphs with 12,201 lead; massive setback for UDF's Ramya Haridas

Palakkad byelection: UDF candidate Rahul Mamkootathil wins, setback for BJP anr

Palakkad byelection: UDF's Rahul Mamkootathil wins by 18840 votes, setback for BJP

Malayali man fatally stabbed by co-worker in Saudi Arabia; family gets 4 lakh riyals as compensation anr

Malayali man fatally stabbed by co-worker in Saudi Arabia; family gets 4 lakh riyals as compensation

Kerala byelection 2024: Priyanka Gandhi leads in Wayanad, U R Pradeep in Chelakkara; Neck-and-neck race in Palakkad anr

Kerala: Priyanka Gandhi leads in Wayanad, U R Pradeep in Chelakkara; Neck-and-neck race in Palakkad

Recent Stories

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Virat Kohli salutes Jaiswal, KL Rahul for stellar show; gesture wins hearts (WATCH) snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Virat Kohli salutes Jaiswal, KL Rahul for stellar show; gesture wins hearts (WATCH)

Priyanka Gandhi's debut victory: Record-breaking win in Wayanad with over 4 lakh majority anr

Priyanka Gandhi's debut victory: Record-breaking win in Wayanad with over 4 lakh majority

Astrological benefits of wearing black colour on Saturdays vkp

Astrological benefits of wearing black colour on Saturdays

BJP dominance in Maharashtra Elections 2024 what worked in their favor gcw

BJP’s dominance in Maharashtra 2024: What worked in their favor?

Devendra Fadnavis hails Mahayuti triumph, says 'People united for safety, progress under PM Modi' AJR

Maharashtra's next CM? 'Decision will be acceptable to all,' says Devendra Fadnavis

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon