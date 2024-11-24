LDF in turmoil after Sathyan Mokeri’s big defeat in Wayanad by-election, CPI blames minimal CPM participation

Kalpetta: The Left Democratic Front (LDF) is in turmoil following the significant setback suffered by their candidate, Sathyan Mokeri, in the Wayanad by-election. The Communist Party of India (CPI) leadership in Wayanad has expressed deep dissatisfaction, citing several lapses in the election campaign and other activities. According to the CPI, the presence of leaders from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) in campaign rallies and events was minimal, and fewer than half of the expected 10,000 people attended even the Chief Minister's rally.

The CPI believes that the lack of substantial campaigning by CPM leaders significantly contributed to the poor performance. Additionally, the party points out that there was inadequate coordination on polling day and a lack of effective house visits in the lead-up to the election. Even the reception program for Sathyan Mokeri and the filing of his nomination were considered lackluster. The CPI has raised concerns that the CPM did not prioritize supporting the CPI candidate’s campaign, a sentiment echoed by Mokeri himself, who expressed dissatisfaction with the shortcomings of the election effort.

In the 2014 election, Mokeri had made a significant impact, securing a record 3.56 lakh votes and causing considerable concern for the United Democratic Front (UDF). However, this time, he suffered a crushing defeat, managing only 2.11 lakh votes. The CPI attributes this dramatic loss to the numerous flaws in the election campaign. While Priyanka Gandhi campaigned vigorously for the UDF in Wayanad, the LDF’s efforts were largely minimal, particularly in their direct confrontation with the UDF.

Even in areas traditionally influenced by the CPM, there was no strong campaign presence. When Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited for campaigning, fewer than half of the expected party workers attended his rally. Despite the expectation that the CPM party conference would strengthen the election front, it failed to produce any significant results. While P. Jayarajan was consistently present during the campaign, other influential state leaders did not make a concerted effort to support the constituency.

The CPI also noted that while the UDF conducted house visits multiple times, the LDF's efforts were lacking in comparison. Front leaders have shared self-criticism, acknowledging that their attempts to improve their standing in the UDF-dominated constituency were unsuccessful. The limited house visits and the lackluster campaign strategy led to what is now considered the biggest defeat in Wayanad’s electoral history for the Left.

