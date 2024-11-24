LDF in turmoil after Sathyan Mokeri’s big defeat in Wayanad by-election, CPI blames minimal CPM participation

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) is reeling from a significant setback in the Wayanad by-election, with their candidate Sathyan Mokeri suffering a crushing defeat, securing only 2.11 lakh votes.

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 24, 2024, 5:41 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 24, 2024, 5:41 PM IST

Kalpetta: The Left Democratic Front (LDF) is in turmoil following the significant setback suffered by their candidate, Sathyan Mokeri, in the Wayanad by-election. The Communist Party of India (CPI) leadership in Wayanad has expressed deep dissatisfaction, citing several lapses in the election campaign and other activities. According to the CPI, the presence of leaders from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) in campaign rallies and events was minimal, and fewer than half of the expected 10,000 people attended even the Chief Minister's rally.

The CPI believes that the lack of substantial campaigning by CPM leaders significantly contributed to the poor performance. Additionally, the party points out that there was inadequate coordination on polling day and a lack of effective house visits in the lead-up to the election. Even the reception program for Sathyan Mokeri and the filing of his nomination were considered lackluster. The CPI has raised concerns that the CPM did not prioritize supporting the CPI candidate’s campaign, a sentiment echoed by Mokeri himself, who expressed dissatisfaction with the shortcomings of the election effort.

In the 2014 election, Mokeri had made a significant impact, securing a record 3.56 lakh votes and causing considerable concern for the United Democratic Front (UDF). However, this time, he suffered a crushing defeat, managing only 2.11 lakh votes. The CPI attributes this dramatic loss to the numerous flaws in the election campaign. While Priyanka Gandhi campaigned vigorously for the UDF in Wayanad, the LDF’s efforts were largely minimal, particularly in their direct confrontation with the UDF.

Even in areas traditionally influenced by the CPM, there was no strong campaign presence. When Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited for campaigning, fewer than half of the expected party workers attended his rally. Despite the expectation that the CPM party conference would strengthen the election front, it failed to produce any significant results. While P. Jayarajan was consistently present during the campaign, other influential state leaders did not make a concerted effort to support the constituency.

The CPI also noted that while the UDF conducted house visits multiple times, the LDF's efforts were lacking in comparison. Front leaders have shared self-criticism, acknowledging that their attempts to improve their standing in the UDF-dominated constituency were unsuccessful. The limited house visits and the lackluster campaign strategy led to what is now considered the biggest defeat in Wayanad’s electoral history for the Left.

Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-678 November 24 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more

'Overwhelmed with gratitude...'Priyanka Gandhi thanks Wayanad for her debut win in bypoll vkp

Priyanka Gandhi's debut victory: Record-breaking win in Wayanad with over 4 lakh majority anr

Wayanad Byelection: Priyanka Gandhi seals victory in her debut election anr

Chelakkara Byelection: LDF's UR Pradeep triumphs with 12201 lead; massive setback for UDF's Ramya Haridas anr

IPL 2025 mega auction: Mohammed Shami secures Rs 10 crore deal with Sunrisers Hyderabad after bidding war dmn

IPL 2025 mega auction: Rajasthan Royals outbid by Gujarat Titans in pursuit of Jos Buttler for Rs 15.75 crores dmn

5 Fishtail braid hairstyles for lehengas: Easy step-by-step guide NTI

IPL 2025 mega auction: No RTM option for Kolkata Knight Rider and Rajasthan Royals; HERE's why dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

