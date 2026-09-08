The man sexually assaulted the nine-year-old girl at his house on July 19 and 20. Later, on November 29, 2024, he also exposed himself to her. The Kodakara police had registered a case and arrested him.

A 58-year-old man in Thrissur has been sentenced to 34 years of hard labour for sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl. The Irinjalakuda Fast Track Special Court also slapped a fine of ₹2.25 lakh on the convict, Shivan, a resident of Kodakara. Judge Sirajudheen P.A. ordered that the entire fine amount must be given to the survivor. The court also told the District Legal Services Authority to provide her with proper compensation.

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This isn't his first offence; the convict is already serving a six-year sentence in another POCSO case. The new 34-year sentence is a combination of two charges. Under different sections of the POCSO Act, he got 28 years of hard labour and a fine of ₹1.75 lakh. If he doesn't pay this, he will have to spend another six months in jail. On top of this, he got another six years of hard labour and a ₹50,000 fine under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Failing to pay this will add two more months to his jail term.

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The attacks on the girl happened on three separate days. On July 19 and 20, Shivan sexually assaulted the nine-year-old at his house. Then, on November 29, 2024, he exposed himself to her. Following the incidents, the Kodakara police filed a case and nabbed him.

The investigation began after Sheeba A.K., who was an Assistant Sub-Inspector at Kodakara police station at the time, recorded the girl's statement. The case was registered by the then Station Inspector, P.K. Das, who led the investigation and filed the chargesheet. During the trial, the prosecution examined 13 witnesses, while the defense presented one. A total of 16 documents were submitted as evidence.

Special Public Prosecutor Advocate Viju Vazhakkala appeared for the prosecution. Senior Civil Police Officer T.R. Rajini coordinated the prosecution's efforts in court.