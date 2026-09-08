Kerala’s KSRTC has launched a premium bus service connecting Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi, offering a flight-like experience. It features plush leather seats, personal entertainment screens, free Wi-Fi, and charging ports. A hostess serves refreshments, and an onboard bathroom enhances passenger convenience.

Kerala’s public transport system has received a premium upgrade, and a newly launched KSRTC bus is attracting widespread attention online for offering passengers an experience that feels closer to a flight than a conventional long-distance bus journey. A video tour of the high-end service has gone viral, showcasing its impressive interiors and passenger-friendly amenities.

Operated by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), the premium service connects Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi, covering approximately 200 to 227 km depending on the route. The service is designed to make road travel more comfortable, convenient and luxurious for passengers travelling between the two major Kerala cities.

Vlogger Ajay Johny shared a video offering viewers a detailed look inside the bus. Describing its premium appeal, he said, “Now the business class facility is not only for international flights but also for Kerala KSRTC buses.”

Watch the viral video here:

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The bus features plush leather seats designed to provide passengers with greater comfort during the journey. Each seat also comes with an individual entertainment screen, adding a flight-style element to the road trip. Passengers can stay connected using free Wi-Fi, while charging ports allow them to keep their phones and other electronic devices powered throughout the journey.

Another feature that has caught attention is the presence of a hostess. The video shows her assisting passengers and serving refreshments, including hot beverages and a shawarma roll. This service adds to the premium experience and sets the bus apart from conventional public transport.

Perhaps the most unexpected feature is an onboard bathroom. The video provides a glimpse of the washroom, which appears clean and well-maintained. Having a toilet onboard could offer significant convenience for passengers undertaking the roughly 200-km journey.

The combination of comfortable seating, entertainment, internet connectivity, refreshments and an onboard washroom has made Kerala’s new KSRTC service a talking point on social media. The video was also shared on X by Ananth Rupanagudi, Chief Project Manager with Indian Railways, who praised the service.

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