School authorities in Mananthavady have filed a police complaint against a horse owner. This happened after his horse created a major scare for students on the school ground, putting their safety at risk.

Things got pretty chaotic at a school in Mananthavady on Monday evening. A man brought a horse onto the grounds of the G.V.H.S.S. without any warning or permission and tried to ride it without any safety measures.

The horse, however, got spooked and bolted straight towards a group of students, including many girls, who were busy with their sports practice. The students were terrified as the out-of-control horse ran towards them. Videos of the incident, shot by some of the students themselves, have now come out. It was a very close shave, and the children luckily escaped a major accident.

Mannar: Dispute Over Fallen Sweets Leads to Woman’s Assault! Read Details

The PTA President, N.J. Shajith, said that such unauthorised entries happen because the school doesn't have a proper compound wall. "We have already submitted a request to the authorities to build a security wall for the school," he added.

Delhi Crime: Manipuri Music Teacher Beaten to Death Over Noise Dispute!

Following the incident, the school authorities confirmed that they have filed a police complaint against the horse's owner. The complaint demands that legal action be taken against the owner and the person who brought the horse onto the campus, creating a dangerous situation and threatening the safety of the students.