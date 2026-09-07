A fight over an Onam dress code at Kozhikode's St. Mary's School ended with a Class 9 girl getting thrashed by her seniors. Now, about 80 students are boycotting classes, demanding the girls who attacked her be expelled from school.

Kozhikode: A shocking incident has come to light from Kozhikode's Koodathai St. Mary's Higher Secondary School. Here, a Class 9 student was badly beaten up by some Class 10 girls. The whole thing started with a fight over the dress code for the school's Onam celebrations. In response, about 80 students from the Koodathai, Mudoor, and Meppally areas boycotted their classes today, demanding strict action against those involved.

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The school management has suspended two students for now, but the girl's classmates and local residents are not satisfied. They are firm that the accused girls must be expelled from the school altogether. Parents feel a temporary suspension is just not enough. They are calling for a no-compromise solution to make sure such violence and ragging don't happen again. They added that the protest will continue until they get a clear guarantee for student safety and see strict action taken.

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