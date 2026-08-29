The result for the Kerala Lottery's Karunya KR-766 weekly draw on Saturday, August 29, 2026, is now available. The draw, conducted by the state's lottery department, offers a top prize of Rs 1 crore. Participants should check the winning numbers against the official results published by the government.

The KeralaLottery Result for Saturday, August 29, 2026, has been announced for the Karunya KR-766 weekly lottery. Thousands of ticket holders who participated in today's draw can now check their winning numbers and find out whether they have won a prize.

The Karunya lottery is conducted every Saturday by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The KR-766 draw was scheduled to take place at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The official result is published after the draw, allowing participants to check the winning numbers across different prize categories.

The first prize for Karunya KR-766 is worth Rs 1 crore and is common to all eligible series. Ticket holders should carefully compare their ticket number and series with the published result before claiming any prize.

Also Read: Kerala Karunya KR-766 Lottery Result Today (August 29): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-766 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – TBA

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 - All other series with TBA

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 - TBA

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 - TBA

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 - TBA

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 - TBA

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 - TBA

7th Prize: Rs 500 – TBA

8th Prize: Rs 200 – TBA

9th Prize: Rs 100 - TBA

How To Check Karunya KR-766 Result

Ticket holders should verify their numbers against the official Kerala State Lotteries result. Winners must preserve their original tickets and follow the prescribed procedure to claim their prizes. Applicable taxes and statutory deductions will be made according to government rules.

Participants are advised to carefully check every digit and the ticket series before considering themselves winners. The official government result and Gazette should be treated as the final authority.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today (28/08/2026): Suvarna Keralam SK-67 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner