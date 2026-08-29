A 66-year-old cyclist died tragically in Alappuzha after falling into a deep pit dug for construction work along a canal. The incident has raised concerns over road safety and construction practices, with locals reportedly blaming negligence and questioning whether adequate safety measures were in place around the dangerous stretch.

Alappuzha: A 66-year-old man cycling home has died tragically after falling into a construction pit along a canal in the city. The victim has been identified as Mahesh Manuel, a resident of Mangalam Vadakkethayyil house in Alappuzha.

The incident happened on the northern bank of the Commercial Canal, near the Kannanvarky bridge. The Tourism Department is carrying out beautification work in the area, and this pit was part of that project. The pit was over one-and-a-half feet deep.

Mahesh was returning home after 7 PM. He had gone to a ceremony related to his friend's son's death in Kalarkode. While cycling back, he and his cycle fell into the pit. His body was found by locals only the next morning around 7 AM.

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According to reports, Mahesh was cycling on the road towards Alappuzha Beach when he fell into the pit, which was dug right next to the road and the canal's retaining wall. He hit his head on the nearby concrete, suffering severe injuries. His neck was broken and his face was badly disfigured

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Locals are furious. They allege that the lack of warning signs at the construction site, both during the day and night, caused this accident. "There were no boards, no lights, nothing to warn people," one resident said.

A team from the South Police recovered the body and sent it to Vandanam Medical College for a post-mortem. After the formalities, the body was handed over to his family for the final rites, which were held later.