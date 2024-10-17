Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Palakkad by-election: Will Congress leader P Sarin contest on CPI(M) ticket?

    KPCC social media cell convener P. Sarin has reportedly agreed to contest as the CPM candidate in the Palakkad by-election, with an official announcement expected soon. His candidacy is set to heighten the competition, especially with Youth Congress president Rahul Mamkoottathil contesting as the Congress candidate.

    First Published Oct 17, 2024, 8:46 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 17, 2024, 8:46 AM IST

    Palakkad: Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) social media cell convener P. Sarin has reportedly agreed to be the CPM candidate in the Palakkad by-election. Sarin is expected to make an official announcement at a press conference tomorrow. His candidacy for CPM is likely to intensify the contest in Palakkad. The race will become even more competitive with Youth Congress president Rahul Mamkoottathil entering as the Congress candidate. 

    Sarin on Wednesday (Oct 16) criticized the Congress leadership after Rahul was chosen as the candidate during a press meet. CPM leaders, without denying the possibility, hinted that they might invite Sarin to join their party.

    The CPM has decided to support P. Sarin, who has distanced himself from the Congress in Palakkad. The CPM district secretariat has also agreed to back Sarin’s actions, believing that his candidacy in the Palakkad by-election would be beneficial. Sarin, who had been in communication with CPM leaders, took a stand against Rahul's candidacy for Congress, calling for the party to reconsider its decision. However, senior Congress leaders dismissed Sarin's concerns. In response, the CPM has adopted a positive approach and is closely monitoring Sarin’s next steps.

    Meanwhile, Congress leaders have taken a firm stance against P. Sarin. Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan remarked that Rahul Mamkoottathil is a highly capable candidate and the choice of Shafi has added further value. Satheesan also mentioned that Sarin had been advised not to react emotionally. He added that KPCC President would review whether there has been any violation of party discipline and provide clarity on the matter.

    Sarin publicly expressed his dissatisfaction with the nomination of Rahul Mamkoottathil as the candidate for the Palakkad by-election, stating that the party should not cater to the demands of a few individuals. He cautioned that yielding to such pressures could lead to a repeat of the Haryana situation. Sarin emphasized the importance of acknowledging realities and called for inner-party democracy and discussions. He also clarified during the press conference that he has not left any WhatsApp groups of the Congress as claimed by some.

