Kerala: KPCC labels P Sarin's criticism of Palakkad candidate selection as breach of discipline

Thiruvananthapuram: The KPCC evaluated Dr. P. Sarin's criticism regarding the candidate selection for the Palakkad by-election as a breach of discipline. This is because Sarin questioned the decision made by the AICC, and that the candidate was chosen by the high command. The KPCC remarked that any differences of opinion should have been expressed within the party.

Sarin publicly expressed his dissatisfaction with the nomination of Rahul Mamkoottathil as the candidate for the Palakkad by-election, stating that the party should not cater to the demands of a few individuals. He cautioned that yielding to such pressures could lead to a repeat of the Haryana situation. Sarin emphasized the importance of acknowledging realities and called for inner-party democracy and discussions. He also clarified during the press conference that he has not left any WhatsApp groups of the Congress as claimed by some.

During the press conference, Sarin addressed reports of unrest within the Palakkad Congress over the nomination of Rahul Mamkoottathil. He revealed that he had reached out to AICC leadership, requesting a reconsideration of the candidate selection, and sent letters to Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. Sarin stressed that the leadership still has the opportunity to amend this decision, warning that if they do not, it will not only be Rahul Mamkoottathil who suffers the consequences but also Rahul Gandhi.

He noted that even if the CPM fields a 'broom' as candidate, their organizational strength would likely secure a win for them. Sarin criticized the Congress leadership for its arbitrary actions and asserted his right to voice his opinions. He also lamented the shift in the party's decision-making process. Ultimately, Sarin expressed his willingness to accept decisions made through collective agreement.

