Kerala: P Sarin openly voices discontent over Congress leadership's Palakkad by-poll candidate selection

Palakkad: Dr. P. Sarin, the KPCC Social Media Cell Convener, openly voiced his dissatisfaction regarding the candidate selection for the Palakkad by-election. In a press meet, he criticized the Congress party for yielding to the demands of a select few and cautioned that such decisions could lead to outcomes similar to those seen in Haryana. Emphasizing the importance of recognizing ground realities, Sarin called for greater inner-party democracy and open discussions. He also stated that he hadn't left any WhatsApp groups as claimed by some and said he is not someone who leaves.

Also Read: People of Wayanad deserve better than Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka: BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar

During the press conference, Sarin addressed reports of unrest within the Palakkad Congress over the nomination of Rahul Mamkoottathil. He revealed that he had reached out to AICC leadership, requesting a reconsideration of the candidate selection, and sent letters to Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. Sarin stressed that the leadership still has the opportunity to amend this decision, warning that if they do not, it will not only be Rahul Mamkoottathil who suffers the consequences but also Rahul Gandhi.

He noted that even if the CPM fields a 'broom' as candidate, their organizational strength would likely secure a win for them. Sarin criticized the Congress leadership for its arbitrary actions and asserted his right to voice his opinions. He also lamented the shift in the party's decision-making process. Ultimately, Sarin expressed his willingness to accept decisions made through collective agreement.

Also Read: Kerala HC stays order discharging BJP's K Surendran in Manjeshwar election bribery case

Latest Videos