A cleaning staff member got the shock of her life this morning when she found a newborn baby's body inside a bucket in a hospital toilet. The incident happened in Malappuram, and the Nilambur police have now started a probe.

In a deeply disturbing incident reported from Akambadam in Malappuram, a newborn baby was found dead inside a bucket in the restroom of a private hospital, sending shockwaves through the local community. The tragic discovery was made early in the morning by a hospital staff member who had entered the toilet to clean it, only to come across the lifeless infant.

Preliminary investigations suggest that a young woman who had visited the hospital the previous night could be linked to the incident. According to hospital sources, the woman had arrived complaining of severe stomach pain. However, due to the absence of a gynaecologist on duty at the time, she was reportedly advised to seek treatment at another medical facility. It is suspected that she may have delivered the baby inside the hospital premises before abandoning it in the restroom.

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The Nilambur police have registered a case and initiated a detailed investigation to identify the woman and determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident. Authorities are reviewing hospital records, CCTV footage, and questioning staff members to gather crucial evidence.

The incident has raised serious concerns about access to emergency maternal healthcare and the need for better monitoring within hospital premises. As the investigation continues, officials are working to uncover the truth behind this tragic and unsettling case.

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