In a truly heartbreaking incident, a six-year-old girl from Naduvannur in Kozhikode has died from a fever. The little girl, Ithal, was getting treatment at the Medical College Hospital when she passed away.

Kozhikode is in deep mourning following the tragic death of six-year-old Ithal, who succumbed to a severe fever while undergoing treatment. The young girl, a Class 2 student of Kavunthara ALP School, was the younger daughter of Shaju and Reena Palayat, residents of Kavunthara in Naduvannur. She passed away early this morning at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, leaving her family, school, and community devastated.

Ithal had been admitted to the hospital last Saturday after her condition worsened due to high fever. Despite medical efforts, she could not recover. Known for her bright smile and active participation, she was a beloved student who excelled not only in academics but also in extracurricular activities.

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Her sudden demise has left her teachers and classmates in shock. Many remember her as a cheerful and enthusiastic child who brought joy to the classroom. The school community is grieving the loss of such a promising young life.

Family members, relatives, and neighbours gathered to pay their final respects during her last rites, which were held at her residence in Kavunthara at 10:30 this morning. The heartbreaking incident has cast a shadow of sorrow across the locality, with many expressing condolences and sharing memories of the young girl whose life ended far too soon.

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