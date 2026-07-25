A disturbing incident has been reported in Kozhikode, where a mother allegedly abandoned her 16-day-old baby girl, born at a Medical College Hospital, and went missing. A complaint has been filed, and authorities have begun an investigation to trace her and uncover the reasons behind the shocking act.

In a shocking incident in Kozhikode, a mother has reportedly abandoned her 16-day-old baby girl at the Medical College Hospital. Authorities said the woman, identified as Shahina from Wayanad, handed her baby to a stranger and simply disappeared from the hospital campus.

This incident happened on Monday evening. It only came to light after the woman who was given the baby went to the Medical College police station to report what had happened.

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Following this, the baby was moved to the Maternal and Child Health Centre at the Kozhikode Medical College, under the protection of the women's police. We've been told that the baby's health is stable.

The police have taken a detailed statement from the woman who brought the baby to the station. They tried calling the mother's phone number several times, but it was switched off. A case has now been registered. The police have said that they are working fast to find the mother and are coordinating with all related departments for the investigation.

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