Kochi Metro extends service hours for ISL fans; Kerala Blasters aim for third win

Kochi Metro extends service hours on January 18 to accommodate football fans attending the ISL match at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, ensuring metro service runs until 11 pm to Aluva and Thripunithura.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Jan 18, 2025, 2:59 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 18, 2025, 2:59 PM IST

Kochi: On Saturday (Jan 18), Kochi Metro extended its service hours to make travel easier for football fans attending the Indian Super League (ISL) match at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium. The metro service will be available from the stadium to Aluva and Thripunithura until 11 pm on Saturday night, according to a statement from Kochi Metro.

Kerala Blasters will be aiming for their third consecutive victory today in the Indian Super League. They will be facing NorthEast United in Kochi, with the match scheduled for 7:30 PM. The team is confident after their thrilling win against Odisha. Under the temporary coach T.G. Purushothaman, Blasters have won three out of the four matches played. Currently, Blasters are in 9th place with 20 points from 16 matches, while NorthEast United is in 5th place with 24 points.

NorthEast United has drawn all of their last three matches, and both teams need a victory to advance to the playoffs. Kerala Blasters have eight matches left, and they must win at least five of them to secure a spot in the playoffs. New foreign signing Dušan Lukić is likely to play against NorthEast United today. Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters' midfielder Aleksandar Kovačić has parted ways with the club.

Ishita Pandita may not feature for Kerala Blasters due to his ongoing recovery from an injury. Korou Singh and Norah Sadaoui possess impressive pace and skill, making them challenging opponents for the home team. Adrian Luna will be the focal point in attack, and his ability to hold up play will be key.

Alaeddine Ajaraie has been impressive in the league with his goal-scoring ability and creative play. He teams up with Jithin MS and Guillermo Fernandes in the attacking third. Mohammed Ali Bemmamer will take on the role of breaking up the opposition's play in central midfield. Hamza Regragui has recovered from his injury and is expected to feature in the matchday squad. Stay tuned for live streaming and viewing options for the Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2024-25 match.

