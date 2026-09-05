A massive fire broke out in a house in Kurippoyil, Malappuram, causing huge damage. The fire is believed to have started from a short circuit in the fridge while the family was away.

A house in Malappuram's Kurippoyil area has suffered massive damage in a fire. A short circuit in the refrigerator is being cited as the cause of the blaze. The house belongs to Kumaramanagalath Subramanyan and is located near Kurippoyil School. More than half the house, including the roof, has been completely destroyed.

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The incident happened on Friday around 12 noon. At the time, locals reported a high voltage surge on the power lines. Subramanyan, a daily wage worker, and his wife Rugmini, an ASHA worker, had locked the house and gone out when the accident occurred.

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The fire reportedly started from the fridge and quickly spread, destroying two rooms, an almirah, Rs 1 lakh in cash, two pavans of gold jewellery, several important documents, and all the electrical appliances. The family had saved the cash for their son's medical treatment.

Many other houses in the neighbourhood also reported that their wiring and electrical appliances were damaged. Apparently, maintenance work was being carried out on the power line, and the surge happened right after the power was restored.

The storeroom next to the kitchen was completely gutted. The walls of the house have also cracked, making it unlivable. The fridge and the almirah were burnt to a crisp. Among the destroyed documents were the son's medical records, Aadhaar and PAN cards, and SSLC books.