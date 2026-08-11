Viyyur police got a tip-off that an event management company, Pran Event Management, was actually a front for a sex racket. They raided the place and arrested the manager, Shabu.

Another accused has been arrested in connection with a sex racket that was being run in Thrissur under the guise of an event management company. The racket was operating from a building in Peringavu's Maithri Nagar, which housed a firm called Pran Event Management.

The police have now nabbed the owner of the house, Gopikuttan (51), who had been on the run. He is a resident of No. 2 Top Ashtapadi in Thrissur. Another accused in the case, Shabu (48) from Poonkunnathu House in Vadookkara, Koorkanchery, had been arrested by the police earlier.

The case dates back to December 30, when Viyyur police received a tip-off about illegal activities at Pran Event Management. During the raid, the police arrested Shabu, who was running the establishment. However, the house owner and co-accused, Gopikuttan, managed to escape and went into hiding. Police said that Gopikuttan and Shabu were running the prostitution ring together.

After an extensive search, the Viyyur police received information that Gopikuttan had reached Poonkunnam. A team led by Station Inspector K.P. Mithun, along with Inspector Maheshkumar, Sub Inspector Manukrishnan, Senior Civil Police Officer Johnson, and Civil Police Officers Vimalraj, Shyam Chembakam, and Krishnaprasad, then arrested the accused.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Gopikuttan already has two other criminal cases registered against him at the Thrissur West and Wadakkanchery police stations. He was produced in court and has been remanded to custody.