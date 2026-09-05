A 31-year-old man in Kollam died in a horrific accident. He was riding his Bullet when a car hit him, throwing him onto the road. A lorry then ran over him. The police have arrested the lorry driver who tried to flee the scene.

Kollam: A 31-year-old man had a tragic death after he was run over by a Taurus lorry. The man, identified as Ananthu from Chithara Vengode, had first collided with a car and fallen off his Bullet bike.

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The accident happened on Friday evening around 6:30 PM. Ananthu was riding his Bullet from Kadakkal towards Madathara when a car coming from the opposite side hit him. The impact was so strong that he was thrown onto the road. Just then, a Taurus lorry that was right behind him ran over his body.

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Locals immediately rushed a seriously injured Ananthu to the Kadakkal Taluk Hospital. His condition was very critical, so he was shifted to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, but doctors couldn't save his life.

The lorry driver didn't stop after the accident and tried to escape. The Chithara police immediately gave chase. With help from the Kulathupuzha police, they managed to stop the lorry at a place called Dali. The driver and the vehicle have been taken into custody. The Chithara police have registered a case in the matter.