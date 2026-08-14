Dr. Nikhil Chandran, an Assistant Professor in the Biochemistry department at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, has been found dead in his official quarters.

Kozhikode: A doctor from the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital has been found dead. The deceased has been identified as Dr. Nikhil Chandran, an Assistant Professor in the Biochemistry department.

He was found hanging inside his quarters. According to reports, his friends went to check on him after he was not answering his phone calls. That's when they discovered the body.

The body has since been moved to the mortuary at the Medical College Hospital.

Dr. Chandran, who is originally from Malappuram, had been working at the Kozhikode Medical College for the last three years. The exact reason for his death is not yet clear.

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