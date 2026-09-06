The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results for the Samrudhi SM-71 draw held on September 6, 2026. The draw featured a top prize of Rs 1 crore, a second prize of Rs 30 lakh, and a third prize of Rs 5 lakh, among other rewards.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results for the Samrudhi SM-71 draw held on Sunday, September 6. With thousands of players across the state waiting impatiently for the draw, the main prize is ₹1 crore, along with various additional cash incentives.

First Prize Winner Announced: ₹1 Crore

The main highlight of the Samrudhi SM-71 draw is its top prize of ₹1 crore. Participants should carefully match their ticket numbers with the official result published by the Kerala Lottery Department.

Kerala Lottery Samrudhi SM-71 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 - MG 555248

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000 - 555248

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 - MB 562200

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 - MD 196675

4th Prize: ₹5,000 - 0140, 0694, 1186, 1454, 1708, 1850, 3117, 4343 4699, 5100, 5722, 5990, 6512, 6569, 7510, 7944 8011, 9026, 9586

5th Prize: ₹2,000 - 5261, 9259, 0986, 1446, 3573, 1356

6th Prize: ₹1,000 -

7th Prize: ₹500 -

8th Prize: ₹200 -

9th Prize: ₹100 -

How to Claim Your Lottery Prize

To claim the prize, prize winners need to produce the original winning ticket, along with identity proof and other documentation, at the specified Kerala Lottery offices or authorised banks.

The official recommends signing the back of the ticket promptly and filing your claim within the deadline.

How to Verify Kerala Lottery Results

Lottery players can verify the numbers on their tickets through:

- Kerala Lottery Official Result Gazette - Kerala State Lotteries Department's website - Official publications of lottery results - Licensed lottery merchants

Winners are recommended to cross-check their tickets with the official results before claiming any prizes.

Also Read: Kerala Samrudhi SM-71 Lottery Result Today (September 6): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

(Disclaimer: The article is for information purposes. The website does not support gambling.)